MELBOURNE – Highlights of the fourth day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, Wednesday (AEST times; GMT + 11):

1451 PLAYS RESUMES ON OUTSIDE COURTS

The play took place on the outer courts after a rain spell. 20th seed Czech Karolina Muchova was set to begin her fight with American Catherine Bellis.

1347 MOMGURUZA ROMI TOMLJANOVIC AFTER

Spain’s Garbine Muguruza blew 34 winners as she quashed local hope challenger Ajla Tomljanovic 6-3 3-6 6-3 at Rod Laver Arena.

Outside court play in Melbourne Park was suspended due to heavy rain.

1334 MILMAN EXTRA LIMITED FEDERATION EXPERTS

Australia’s John Millman, who takes on 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer, recalled his famous victory over the Swiss in US 2018, but is aware of how the 38-year-old responded to past towers in Halle last year.

“He beat me in Halle at the bar there, where he has a street named after him. He owns a lot of that tournament, I think,” Millman told reporters Tuesday.

“I’m sure he’ll be confident in himself … he’ll treat him (Friday’s third round match) as another match. Maybe he too will be a lot more determined for him plunged me into the bud. “

1301 MARCH BENCIK N INT THIRD ROAD

Swiss Belinda Bencic came through a tricky clash with former French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko, winning seven of her eight break points to overpower 7-5 7-5. The other will take on Sara Sorribes Tormo or Anett Kontaveit of Spain.

Earlier, 19th seed Donna Vekic beat France’s Alize Cornet 6-4 6-2 to advance to the third round for the first time.

1100 PLAY DELIVERED BY RAIN

Morning rain delayed the game on the outside for at least an hour, but the showcase matches continued just short of planning, with two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza taking on Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic in the early game at Rod Laver. Arena.

Sixth seed Belinda Bencic was playing former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the match at Margaret Court Arena.

After a hot, bold day on Wednesday, the weather forecast was for a cooler day at 21 degrees Celsius (70F) but with cold conditions still to test players in Melbourne Park. (Compiled by Ian Ransom and Shrivathsa Sridhar; Editing by Tom Hogue and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

