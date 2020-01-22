advertisement

The Australian Open is often called the “Happy Slam” because the players are cool on arrival and the tournament generally projects optimism for the new year: bright blue fields, players hugging koalas, fires fireworks on Melbourne’s picturesque skyline. But at the start of this new year, the horizon was obscured by smoke and the fireworks were canceled. When the Australian Open qualifying tournament started last week, the air in Melbourne was heavy and dangerous, and the mist was blurring the sun. City officials have advised the public to stay indoors and keep the windows closed. Tournament reporters reported the sound of coughing throughout the field, and some players described feeling their chest tighten while running. Rather than posting selfies with wombats at the zoo, players shared images of rescuers cradling burned and thirsty animals, as well as links to rescue.

During the qualification tournament, a ball boy collapsed. Dalila Jakupović, a Slovenian player currently ranked one hundred and eighty-second in the world, won her match against Stefanie Voegele when she started uncontrollably coughing and kneeling, struggling to breathe; she had to abandon the match. Eugénie Bouchard sought medical care in the field, describing a feeling of “spikes” in her lungs. Several players lashed out at tournament officials for what they saw as a lack of transparency and poor communication – and even a risk of serious danger – in the decision to let the game continue. Some have kept in mind that the best players are training under a closed roof, inside air-filtered arenas, while the lower-ranked qualifiers are out of breath. “The more I think about the conditions in which we played a few days ago, the more it boils my blood,” wrote Liam Broady on social networks, calling for the creation of a players’ union. Tournament director Craig Tiley, under pressure, announced that officials will monitor air quality on site in real time and issued clearer instructions to suspend play, although he defended the decision to leave players take the field last Tuesday after only a short delay.

Then the rain came, the wind moved and the air cleared. On the first day of the main draw, Melbourne felt “like an Alaskan ice cream parlor,” said American Sam Querrey. Depending on where you and your loved ones were, you might almost forget that the fires were still burning.

Almost. “If you dwell on it, people lose their families and their homes,” said Nick Kyrgios, the Australian men’s star. “It’s not easy to completely change your focus on the Australian Open -” How’s your forehand today? “- when you put it in perspective.” The persistence of sport in times of tragedy is part of their value: a stadium becomes a sanctuary; games give the public something to look for. And players, by and large, have taken the right notes, recognizing that they can use their platform at once to draw attention to the disaster – the twenty-eight people who died, the thousands of people displaced from their homes, millions of acres burned, hundreds of millions of animals killed by some estimates – and also, while playing, to provide them with a temporary mental escape. This balance was displayed during the Australian Open Rally for Relief a week ago, when the biggest stars in the game got together with rescuers and raised more than $ 3.5 million for rescue. Many players, as well as Tennis Australia and the various federations, have pledged to help.

Tennis always takes place in times of crisis somewhere. But this crisis – not only the fires but also the global warming, which has almost certainly contributed to the scale of the devastation of the fires – is like no other. The winds may continue to blow in the right direction and there will no longer be days when the tournament will be forced, once again, to decide to suspend play under conditions which it deems “playable” but which may be risky for some players (not to mention young and old spectators and staff). It is, of course, hope. But the underlying problem cannot be escaped, in part because sport, at the professional level, is involved. Tennis is a global game, with tournaments held in over thirty countries; it is not uncommon for players to travel between fifty thousand and one hundred thousand miles on airplanes in a given year. Some stars fly to tournaments on private jets. Several tournaments take place in places (Miami, Rio) particularly vulnerable to the first effects of global warming, and in countries (Australia, United States) whose leaders refuse to press for policies to mitigate climate change , or even to recognize it explicitly.

Tennis has always been popular in Australia, but playing it has never been for the faint of heart. The powerful sun blisters the skin on the back of the neck and the hot courts can melt the sole of the shoes. The tournament has taken important steps to help players and fans, by building three roofs on the exhibition courts and instituting a policy of extreme heat. The same goes for fires. The Australian Open, like some other sporting events, has made real efforts to become more sustainable. It installed solar panels, used wood of ecological origin for new constructions and increased recycling efforts. But this kind of steps, in isolation, is not enough in the end. Faced with climate change, it may be necessary to rethink the entire tennis calendar – the location and timing of tournaments, the travel requirements of players. It may be necessary to ensure that tournaments without the financial resources of the Grand Slam have the support – and pressure – to make meaningful adaptations to sustainability. It will take tough decisions and money.

The past five years in Australia have been the hottest five years on record. Large parts of the country are in the midst of a historic drought. This year’s fire season started earlier and has been bigger than ever in recorded history. Children, the elderly and people with existing health conditions are most likely to be negatively affected, but even healthy people in the prime of life can experience acute effects from breathing air filled with toxic chemicals and microparticles. Officials, players and fans cannot escape thinking about climate change any more than they can escape its consequences. It is not only the world we all live in, but the world we create.

