MELBOURNE – Tennis bosses are committed to merging the Davis Cup and ATP Cup into a single men’s world team event and concrete plans could be in place by June, International Tennis Federation (ITF) President David Haggerty said. .

The newly opened Davis Cup, the men’s ITF flag event, took place late last year and was followed just six weeks later by the inaugural ATP Cup, run by the men’s tournament.

But there was almost consensus among the major players that it made little sense to pass two men’s team races on the calendar.

“We’re talking to ATP, we’ve heard player comments, we know that ATP also has,” Haggerty said in an interview at the Australian Open in Melbourne.

“It would make sense to have an event that could be a team event for men,” he said. “We have discussions and we will see what happens.

“The vision for me seems to be having a strong event and we are very open to that conversation.”

As Haggerty was re-elected ITF President in September, men’s tournament leader Chris Kermode – one of the driving forces behind the ATP Cup – has been ousted. He was replaced in the New Year by Italians Andrea Gaudenzi and Massimo Calvelli as chairman and chief executive respectively.

Haggerty said the meetings had already taken place and the new ATP leadership was “very definitively” open to having a single annual men’s team event.

“Our goal is over the next few months that we have some serious discussion and see if there is any connection,” Haggerty said.

“I’ll say from Roland Garros, Wimbledon, yeah, that kind of time. A lot will depend on what it looks like, but I think if the sides are open to looking at different opportunities, anything is possible. I’m an optimistic nature.

“We just have to have those conversations and how to work together. A lot of times, it’s not just about the money, it’s about the players’ schedule, it’s more about an off-season.

“Tennis is committed to having these conversations and trying to come up with the best formula.”

The new Davis Cup format went bankrupt through a $ 25 billion, 25-year partnership with Kosmos, Barcelona-based investment company owned by football player Gerard Pique.

Both Pique and Novak Djokovic, the multiple Grand Slam champion and president of the ATP Players Council, have joined in saying the two events cannot coexist.

“The Cosmos are a part of that conversation and they are very willing to talk about a team event,” the 62-year-old American said.

Haggerty said that while the ITF was “very happy” with the inaugural edition of the Davis Cup repaired in Madrid in November, there was always room for improvement.

“I think it was a good start. Not perfect, nothing is,” he said.

“I think we have a good foundation on which to build things we are looking to improve competitiveness, such as planning.” (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Neil Fullick)

