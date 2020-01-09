advertisement

US qualifier Jennifer Brady claimed the first 10th victory of her career with a 6-4 6-6 (4) upset directly deciding victory over world number one Ash Barty on Thursday to advance to the Brisbane International quarterfinals.

As he toured the Pat Rafter Arena at the Queensland Tennis Center after completing the ATP Cup group stage, Brady had to contend with not only the top Australian seed, who was given a pie for the final-16 , but also a loud crowd at home.

Barty, who had never stumbled upon Brady in two meetings last year, was unable to muster a single break point while the American only needed a service break in the opening set before signing the score on the set tiebreak both.

“I’m really happy to win,” Brady said in a post-match interview. “Ash is definitely a great player and a great person.

“It’s a little surreal. I’m super stoked and I’m shaking a little bit, but I really played well today.”

Barty, who came out of the first round tournament in 2018, hit more winners than Brady but 16 unearned errors opened the door for her American opponent who finished the game in 91 minutes.

Brady, who defeated Maria Sharapova in the first round after going through three qualifiers, became the fourth American to qualify in the quarterfinals behind Madison Keys, Alison Riske and Danielle Collins. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)

