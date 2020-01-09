advertisement

World number one Ash Barty suffered a surprise 6-4 7-6 (4) loss Thursday to American qualifier Jennifer Brady, who claimed the first top-10 victory of her career to advance to the Brisbane International quarterfinals.

As he toured the Pat Rafter Arena at the Queensland Tennis Center after completing the ATP Cup group stage, Brady had to contend with not only the top Australian seed, who was given a pie for the final-16 , but also a loud crowd at home.

Barty, who had never stumbled upon Brady in two meetings last year, was unable to muster a single break point while the American only needed a service break in the opening set before signing the score on the set tiebreak both.

“I’m really happy to win,” Brady said. “Ash is definitely a great player and a great person.

“It’s a little surreal. I’m super stoked and I’m shaking a little bit, but I really played well today.”

Barty, who went out of the first round tournament in 2018, hit more winners than Brady but 16 powerless errors opened the door for her American opponent who finished the game in 91 minutes.

Despite losing the open season, Barty remains optimistic about her Australian Open preparations and said she feels no additional pressure due to her high ranking.

“It doesn’t change the way I practice. It doesn’t change me as a person,” she told reporters.

“I think you guys (journalists) enjoy the fact that you have something to write and you have something to talk about.

“So I hope to make it interesting for you, but I don’t look beyond that.”

Brady, who beat Maria Sharapova in the first round after going through three qualifiers, will then face fifth seed Petra Kvitova.

Kvit Kvitova’s Australian Open final last year overcame Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova 6-3 6-2 in 61 minutes.

Second and defending champion Karolina Pliskova had to work hard to avoid the same fate as Barty, as she overcame a mid-game kick to secure a 6-4 6-7 (5) 6-1 victory over Ajla Tomljanovic.

Third seed Naomi Osaka also had a difficult outing when returning from a set to defeat American Sofia Ken 6-7 (3) 6-3 6-1. (Reporting by Rohith Nair and Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin and Toby Davis)

