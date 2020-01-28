advertisement

MELBOURNE – Ash Barty entered the semifinals of the Australian Open maiden Tuesday with a pronounced 7-6 (6) 6-2 victory over Petra Kvitova retaliating for her loss to strong Czechia in last year’s quarterfinal at Melbourne Park.

Thrashed 6-1 6-4 by eventual Kvitova finalist 12 months ago, senior Prime Minister Barty waved a wave of crowd support as she dispersed the Wimbledon double power play before fleeing the race on a glorious afternoon. at Rod Laver Arena.

“It is absolutely exceptional, I knew I had to bring my best against Petra,” Barty told the court.

“I think Petra, in my eyes, is the perfect competitor.

“Whether she wins or loses, she always has a great glow on her face.

“I absolutely enjoy proving myself against her.”

French Open champion Barty saved two break points by serving for the match, then turned down the first four in a row, sealing the victory in style with an action.

The 23-year-old became the first Australian woman to reach the semifinal at Melbourne Park since Wendy Turnbull in 1984.

She will play in the 14th US market, Sofia Kenin, who previously completed the fabulous Tunisian Ons Jabeur race for a place in the final.

“Obviously she’s got a tremendous run, she’s really developed her game over the past 12-18 months,” Barty told Ken-based Ken.

“It’s about me trying to get my running shoes back on.

“I will have nothing but a massive smile on my face when I come out here in this beautiful court.”

Australia has not had a home winner at Melbourne Park since Chris O’Neil’s triumph at the women’s tournament in 1978, but the sporting mad nation may feel Barty is about to break the drought.

Overwhelmed by Kvitova’s firepower at their last meeting in Melbourne – Australia’s first appearance in the last eight of a Grand Slam – a smarter, cunning Barty took the court for Tuesday’s match.

She saved eight of the nine break points to keep Kvitova at bay in the first set, then slammed in to claim the offense.

Driven to deflection by Australia’s defense, Kvitova went down in the second set.

She made two errors to concede two break points and fell 3-0 after, revisiting Barty with a poor shot and another poor shot that hit the top of the net.

The tide gave Barty time to slip forward, and true to her game, she lobbied Kvitova with a sharp backwardness instead of seeking to pass it on with unnecessary women and aggression.

Kvitova late found her range and shot a blizzard falling behind the line to get back to 4-2, but it was more of a death attack than a rally.

Seventh seed dropped in serve of next game with a sixth double error that put him inside a losing game.

The terraces were heated as Barty fired a wide advantage to allow Kvitova two chances to break off while serving the match.

But soon after they were roaring in delight as Barty hit two aces on a four-point shot to ensure she would be the talk of the nation until Thursday’s semifinal. (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman / Peter Rutherford)

