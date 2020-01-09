advertisement

SYDNEY – Undoubtedly Australian pairing Alex De Minaur and Nick Kyrgios saved four match points before sealing a sharp nail win in the decisive clash of their quarter-final clash with Great Britain at the inaugural ATP Cup on Thursday. .

The Australian duo, best known for their doubles games, defeated doubles specialists Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury 3-6 6-3 18-16 to place a semifinal against Spain led by Rafael Nadal or David Goffin’s Belgium.

In something resembling a hug and a wrestling, De Minaur and Kirgios fell to a festive hug after making long cuts of half an hour, used instead of a crucial third set.

“This was the most stressful breaker I’ve ever been involved in,” Kirgios said in a post-match court interview. “I’m definitely going to be a couple of red wines tonight.”

The duo were signed by team captain Lleyton Hewitt at the last minute after the teams split both singles matches, a decision he attributed to Kirgio’s irresistible form.

While the Kirgio court’s behavior has often sparked outrage, some have dealt with moments of pressure, as well as on Thursday. Facing a match point in the doubles draw, he removed a back-to-back winner from a service down a narrow gap.



Earlier, Kirgios was too strong for London-based left-hander Cameron Norrie, winning 6-2 6-2, while Britain’s Dan Evans further outscored De Minaur by 20-6 6-7 (4) 6-4 7-6 (2).

Kirgios said after his comfortable victory that he was not happy with his pace of service, though he successfully used an underarm service, which appeared to confuse his British opponent, who was looking for tactics to tackle. ‘was redefined throughout the match.

“Every time in a match where the opponent stops thinking about what to do … I think I have an advantage right away,” Kirgios said.

Krygios has previously used vague but widely used tactics, especially against Nadal, the best player in the world, who has criticized Australia’s court behavior.

“If it gets into Rafa’s head, then it’s a success,” Kirgios said after Thursday’s game.

De Minaur and Evans split the opening sets, setting up a third set contest that went to a draw. Britain’s best player used his court game to crush his younger opponent and successfully used service and volleyball tactics in the highlights.

De Minaur saved four match points before Evans finally secured a victory week by boosting morale outside the Australian Open.

Hewitt then made the conscious call to put the 20-year-old back on trial immediately, partnering with Kirgios instead of the doubles specialist.

“You have five minutes to decide after the second bachelors,” said Hewitt, who added that Kirgio’s form was too good to leave him out of the deciding match.



