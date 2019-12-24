advertisement

WELLINGTON – Organizers of the Auckland Classic suffered a major setback in their tournament lineup Tuesday with U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu withdrew due to “knee issues”.

The Canadian teenager had been the lead in the January 6-12 tournament, which is a traditional event for players adjusting their game ahead of the Australian Open.

“Organizers have been advised that Bianca Andreescu had to withdraw from the upcoming event due to her ongoing knee issues,” the tournament said in a statement Tuesday.

“We are disappointed that we do not welcome Bianca again and wish her all the best for a speedy recovery.”

Andreescu came through qualifying in Auckland earlier this year, only to lose to Germany’s Julia Goerges in the final, which she used as a springboard for a sensational 2019.

She won her first WTA Tour title at Indian Wells, then defeated Serena Williams in the finals in Toronto and again at Flushing Meadows to climb her first Grand Slam title.

The Auckland tournament had arguably racked up its strongest field ever with Andreescu, Williams, former Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki and 2017 French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko all confirmed.

Twice Grand Slam winner Svetlana Kuznetsova and American teens Amanda Anisimova and Coco Gauff have also entered the tournament before heading to Melbourne Park for the opening of the Grand Slam season from January 20-February. 2.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

