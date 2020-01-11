advertisement

Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova captured her singles WTA girls singles title at the Shenzhen Open on Saturday, defeating Elena Rybakina 6-2 6-4 in the final.

The fifth seed, playing only in her second clash for the WTA title and the first since Linz in 2018, was ignited in the first set and saved a potential comeback by her Kazakh opponent in the next to be become the first champion of the 2020 tournaments.

“The whole week was very good for me, I think, from the beginning,” said Alexandrova, who just stumbled throughout the tour of southern China.

advertisement

After losing the opening setback, the seventh Rybakina seed advanced to 4-2 in the second set but Alexandrova kept her nerve to back in the next four games and secure the victory.

Alexandrova converted six of her 15 breakaway opportunities in the 73-minute match.

“It wasn’t easy but I did it by the end. I won my first title, and it feels amazing. The first one is always special,” said world number 34 Alexandrova.

“I was playing my second final and the first one wasn’t that good for me, so I tried to get that.” (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

advertisement