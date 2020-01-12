advertisement

American tennis legend Serena Williams has announced that it will donate its AU $ 62,300 Auckland Classic prize to Australian Forest Fire Relief.

Williams won her first mother’s WTA title on Sunday and defeated Jessica Pegula in the Auckland Classic final with a performance that shows her willingness to compete again at the Australian Open.

Williams reacted to the early pressure before he forced her fellow countrywoman in New Zealand 6-3, 6-4 to win and win in an hour and 35 minutes.

The 38-year-old was broke in the first game of the game and was frustrated until she faced brave world # 82, who reached the final with Caroline Wozniacki’s semi-final.

Williams showed his strength and advanced to the first set in 49 minutes. The last five games in the set were played with a series of winners and punches.

Williams took an early break in the second set and 25-year-old Pegula clung to the tight catches of the serve that kept her alive.

Pegula dug deeply to secure three championship points before Williams duly entered the tournament and threw his hands in the air before nearly collapsing on the pitch.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment for two years,” said Williams, who returned to the tour in March 2018 after giving birth to Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

“It feels good. It’s been a long time. You can see the relief on my face.”

Williams’ success means that she won a title in four decades. For the first time, her two-year-old was in the audience to see her win a trophy. Williams beamed from winning the tournament and holding her daughter in one arm and the trophy in another arm.

“I’m a bit biased, but she’s so cute,” said Williams.

Although the 73rd title of Williams’ career is not in any career highlight, it is undoubtedly important.

When Williams defeated Pegula, she had a five-losing streak since her last title, the Australian Open 2017.

This run includes four defeats in the Grand Slam Final – twice in Wimbledon and at the US Open.

The New Zealand victory also means that the 23-time major winner will arrive in Melbourne Park with a title for the first time.

Given her tough shape and record at Melbourne Park, where she has won seven times, Williams could never get a better opportunity to win a coveted 24th Grand Slam than this month.

Another major for the legendary American would see that she can keep up with the record of Australia’s great Margaret Court.

Williams’ successful week in Auckland also included a 43-minute defeat of world No. 25 Amanda Anisimova in the semi-finals and losses to top 100 players Laura Siegemund, Christina McHale and Camila Giorgi.

Only McHale was able to prevail against Williams, who also reached the final of the double event with Wozniacki.

