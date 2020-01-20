advertisement

Today show host Karl Stefanovic raped French tennis player Elliot Benchetrit for asking a ball girl at the Australian Open on Monday to peel a banana.

World # 229 benchetrit handed the banana to the ball girl before referee John Blom entered and dismissed him.

Benchetrit, whose fingers were badly struck on his right hand, then tried to open the banana with his teeth.

advertisement

So this is the moment when Elliot Benchetrit asks the ballkid to peel his banana. I am glad that the referee (John Blom) came in and informed him. pic.twitter.com/TK1GET68pG

– Alex Theodoridis (@ AlexTheodorid1s) January 19, 2020

Stefanovic was disgusted by the Frenchman’s request and called the incident “ranked” and “terrible”.

“It’s pretty cool if you ask a ball girl to peel a banana?” Said Stefanovic on Tuesday.

“To ask that from a ball person is disgusting. I find it terrible. “

Jessica Irvine, columnist at Sydney Morning Herald, agreed and suggested that Ballkids should not be given “outrageous” tasks.

“Being a ball player is rigorous training, you have to be very professional and I really don’t think peeling bananas is part of the division of labor,” said Irvine.

“If she did, she should get a raise. This is not the point at having ball girls and ball boys, their job is to get the ball. It is outrageous. “

AFL legend Nathan Brown playfully suggested: “We have to peel our own bananas, I think… unless we need a smoothie. Take it away to the kitchen, I would love a smoothie. Get it out, a little honey. “

The incident was reminiscent of the American CoCo Vandeweghe at the 2018 Australian Open when it blown up the lack of available bananas during their loss to Timea Babos.

“How are you not in court? I mean, come on, it’s not my fault, ”said Vandeweghe two years ago in an argument with the umpire at Melbourne Park.

“I have needs and it is not my fault that this dish is poorly prepared.”

Benchetrit won his qualifying game and will meet Japanese Yuichi Sugita (rank 84) in the first round on Tuesday afternoon.

Originally published as Stefanovic Savage’s ‘Rank’ Ballgirl Inquiry

,

advertisement