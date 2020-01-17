advertisement

Number 1 in the world, Ash Barty, is in Adelaide International’s final against Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine after defeating Danielle Collins in three sets.

Barty fell behind in the first set before running back in the second set and the decisive third running straight on the wire with a close tie.

The 23-year-old Queensland made it to the third final in the second week of the Australian summer to continue her brilliant start to the season.

Adelaide International usually plays in Sydney International, which was discontinued due to the ATP Cup.

Barty had won the last two finals at Sydney International and had the chance to go one better in Adelaide.

However, Barty’s path to the finale was anything but smooth when Collins frightened her, dominated the first set and threatened the third.

media_cameraAll smiles at Ash Barty.

“It was probably my first real taste (this year) of some adrenaline late in the games,” said Barty.

“And that’s what we want to try to practice these things as best we can.

“I felt like I was doing what I wanted to do well tonight and ended up crossing the line.”

Number 27 in the world Collins suffered an early back injury in the last set, but was never pushed back by world number 1.

But Barty’s ability to defend herself has earned her a lot of praise again.

Ash Barty posted a @ AdelaideTennis showdown with Dayana Yastremska thanks to a 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (5) win over Danielle Collins.

Barty’s appearances in week 2 of the season:

2018 Sydney final

2019 Sydney Final

2020 Adelaide Final *

– Reem Abulleil (@ReemAbulleil) January 17, 2020

Her victory ensures an enticing final against Yastremska, who promised everything in her power in her first WTA final.

media_cameraDanielle Collins captured it.

Yastremska has met Barty, who celebrated a direct win for the Australian in Miami last year.

“I had a good preseason, I worked on a lot of things and I think it pays off … I play better and better with every game,” said Yastremska.

Despite her tender age, Barty said the power of her 19-year-old opponent “made me feel old.”

The pressure on Barty ahead of Monday’s opening round of the Australian Open is impressive as the Australian champion started.

Barty meets 30-year-old Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko in the first round of the Australian Open. Number 120 was number 23 in the world less than twelve months ago.

Sam Stosur, also a Grand Slam winner, told foxsports.com.au that Barty may have the temper to overcome the 42-year drought for an Australian slam winner.

“Not only is she the best player in Australia, she’s the best player in the world, so she’ll be fully focused on her,” said Stosur.

“Obviously there will be expectations that I think she has handled very well throughout her career. There’s no doubt it’s a little bit different to play in Australia, but I think for her she’ll know how to focus.

“She knows what it takes to win a slam after winning it with the French, but the tricky part is when you’ve done it and people think you can just do it again next time. ” We all know how difficult it is and it’s not that easy. She loves to play in these conditions and on these courses, so the chance that she will have a really good tournament here is very big. “

media_cameraCann Ash win her second Grand Slam title?

But talking to The Age, tennis star John McEnroe said that it would be difficult for Barty to hunt in Melbourne.

“It’s hard to say because I don’t think this is their natural habitat (# 1),” he said.

“Suddenly she became one of the best players in the world. And I think that was a bit overwhelming.

“She has a lot of variety in her game that can work for her, but people will come after her. So it couldn’t be easier.”

– With wires

Originally released as Stunning Barty Streak in comeback thriller

