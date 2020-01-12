advertisement

Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill shocked the Baltimore Ravens with two early touchdown passes when the Titan, with sixth place on the grid, upset Ravens 28-12 in an NFL play-off game on Saturday.

Running back Derrick Henry broke the ravens with a jump-pass touchdown in the third quarter and dominated the ground with 195 rushing yards.

The San Francisco 49ers were also winners and entered the National Football Conference (NFC) championship with a 27:10 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

But the blast was the Titans’ American Football Conference (AFC) victory over the Ravens and the way they did it.

Tannehill put Tennessee 14-0 ahead with touchdown passes in the first and second quarters, and later ran for another.

In between, Henry worked his magic on his bruises and a 3-yard jump pass touchdown on Corey Davis, which brought the titans to 21-6.

Ryan Tannehill, the Tennessee Titans quarterback, tries a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens. Photo: Shawn Thew / EPA

“We don’t talk too much,” said Henry. “We just go to work and believe in each other. That is our mentality. We’re just locked up. “

The surprising titans will meet the winner of the Houston Texans-Kansas City boss’s game for the American Football Conference (AFC) title next Sunday.

Raven’s quarterback Lamar Jackson, probably the league’s most valuable player, overtook 365 yards but was intercepted twice.

Difficult defense

In San Francisco, the winner of the NFC title will be played in Seattle-Green Bay on January 19.

The Super Bowl between the conference champions will take place on February 2nd in Miami.

Tevin Coleman’s two short touchdowns and an aggressive defense drove the 49ers past the Vikings.

The best-stocked 49ers never stayed in tow. Their defense kept the Vikings at 21 yards and 147 yards.

Minnesota had only seven first losses when Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins ​​failed to hit the track and was released six times. The best Vikings that Dalvin Cook ran back were only 18 meters away.

The 49ers’ offensive line was also effective and controlled the game from the front.

“These guys did very well, they pulled the guys back so I had free holes to go through,” said Coleman, who scored one and two yards and hurried 105 yards.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo celebrates after the San Francisco 49ers win against the Minnesota Vikings. Photo: Lachlan Cunningham / Getty

“It’s an incredible feeling.”

The proud franchise company from San Francisco has not been represented in the play-offs since the 2013 season.

“We have a few things to do, but we played well enough to win and that’s all you could ask for,” said George Kittle, who is tight at the end of the 49s. “Everyone can win play-off football and we just played more games today.”

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo got the 49ers rolling and hit Kendrick Bourne with a three-meter touchdown pass during the first ride.

He completed 11 of 19 passes for 131 meters and an interception.

Minnesota returned to score the goal for Cousins ​​’41 yard pass against Stefon Diggs, but Coleman’s first touchdown gave San Francisco a 14-7 lead.

The teams swapped field goals before the 49ers got the game out of reach on Coleman’s second touchdown after Richard Sherman’s interception from Cousin.

Robbie Gould’s second field goal for San Francisco (21 meters) ended 27: 10.

Cousins ​​who led Minnesota to a surprising multi-time win over the New Orleans Saints last weekend went 172 yards this time, combining 21 of 29 attempts with an interception.

