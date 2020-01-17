advertisement

Titans (11-7) in chiefs (13-4)

When: 12:05 p.m. Sunday

advertisement

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

Line: Chiefs at 7

TV: CBS / 2

TITANS OFFENSE VS. CHIEFS DEFENSE

The Titans have had a remarkable run since quarterback Ryan Tannehill took over Marcus Mariota against the Chargers in week 7. They may have been just a touchdown from Melvin Gordon after not finishing off the postseason, but the Chargers made a last second mistake and the Titans didn’t look back. The Titans carried this momentum – with Derrick Henry’s recoil, who takes on the difficult task – to Arrowhead Stadium for their first title game appearance since 2002. This is not the Titans first game against the Chiefs this season. You have to hit them a second time to advance to the Super Bowl. Henry ran wild in the first session for 188 yards and two touchdowns. In the last three games he has done more with an average of 196 rapid travels on 32 runs. Perhaps a second look might help defend the Chiefs against Henry. However, the titans are not one-dimensional. Tannehill hasn’t been asked much lately, but he often delivered in the regular season, especially when heading towards the rookie wide receiver A.J. Brown. But the bosses have one of the best overtaking defenses in the NFL, most certainly tyrant Mathieu, who leads the charge. The Titan’s robust offensive line will have their hands full against Frank Clark’s defensive end and defensive duel against Chris Jones. Former Ram Rodger Saffold starts for the titans to his left and tries to get into the Super Bowl for the second time in a row. EDGE: Titans

CHIEFS OFFENSE VS. TITAN’S DEFENSE

The chiefs didn’t lose to the titans in week 10 because Patrick Mahomes tried. Mahomes threw high 446 yards for one season, and he did so in his first game back from a knee injury that paused him two games. But despite the high numbers, Mahomes was not himself. He had no rush attempts against the Titans and Mahomes is at his best when he creates plays while fleeing. Last year’s MVP showed that it returned 100 percent with five touchdowns in the Chiefs’ comeback win over the Houston Texans last week. Tyreek Hill said recently that no defense could protect him and his teammates. It’s hard to argue against, with the speed of Hill and Rookie against Mecole Hardman and the ability of Travis Kelce’s tight end. The Chiefs got off to a slow start to the season, but they’re again the high octane offense from last year’s playoffs. Kansas City has won the last seven games, a series that started against the Chargers in Mexico City. The titans, however, counter with a talented secondary player who is known for generating sales. Security Kevin Byard and Kenny Vaccaro forced Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to throw two interceptions last week. Byard is considered one of the best free safety precautions in the NFL. He will look at Mahomes. EDGE: Chiefs

SPECIAL TEAMS

The chiefs are quick and use them to their advantage in special teams. Hill and Hardman are dangerous kickoff and punt returner. Hardman covered 104 meters against the Chargers in week 17. The Chiefs’ fast wideouts can increase their team dynamics each time they return. Adoree Jackson, a former outstanding USC representative, is responsible for the return of the titans. Chief Harrison Butker is considered one of the best kickers in the NFL. Kicker Greg Joseph joined the Titans four games ago to replace Ryan Succop, who had an injured reserve. Joseph did not attempt a field goal as a member of the Titans. The Titans haven’t scored a field goal since week 13. The titans score touchdowns when they get into the red zone, but it may not be a good thing for Joseph to try his first goal in the biggest game of the season. EDGE: Chiefs

COACHING

No question, Andy Reid is one of the best coaches in the NFL. He’s still looking for his first Super Bowl title, but he usually has his teams competing. The chiefs are back for a second direct appearance in the AFC title game, but this coaching category applies to the road team. Mike Vrabel, coached by Titans in the second year, came to this championship game, partly because he left New Englander Bill Belichick and Baltimoreer John Harbaugh behind. If Vrabel wins the chess game against Reid, he may have eliminated the three best coaches in the NFL to get into the Super Bowl. Vrabel creates profit plans and his sixth team believes they can win anything. EDGE: Titans

INTANGIBLE

The Chiefs have not returned to the big game since winning the Super Bowl IV. That was 50 years ago. Chiefs fans have been waiting a long time for their return and will rock at Arrowhead Stadium, especially after they ran out against the Patriots last year. EDGE: Chiefs

TO SEE MATCHUP

Chiefs Tight Travis Kelce vs. Titan’s strong security guard Kenny Vaccaro

Kelce could be Mahome’s primary weapon. Whenever the bag collapses, Mahomes often looks in the direction of Kelce, who had three touchdowns against the Texans. Vaccaro, a strong security guard, was able to limit Jackson’s short passes in the division round to his close end. If Vaccaro can prevent Kelce from reaching yards after the catch, the Titans have a chance to contain the Chiefs’ offense.

FORECAST

Chiefs 34, Titans 24

The Titans are considered outsiders, but they are one of the best teams in the league since Tannehill became the starter. This is a matchup between two straight teams and the titans have Henry on their side. But the Chiefs don’t miss another Super Bowl opportunity. They were an overtime coin toss before the Rams in Atlanta last year. Expect Mahomes to take over this game and lead the Chiefs to Miami to end their half-century Super Bowl drought.

advertisement