KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (AP) – John Fulkerson had 15 points and 10 rebounds and took a win 1.4 seconds before the end when Tennessee beat South Carolina 56-55 on Saturday.

South Carolina (8-7, 0-2 SEC) had the ball in the last few seconds with a chance to take the lead, but A.J. Lawson was on Fulkerson’s trail and was called for the offensive foul. Tennessee (10-5, 2-1) threw a long pass that Jordan Bowden caught while staying in the Bounds to run the clock.

Lawson, who started by 15.2 points per game, had only four points on Saturday and missed all seven of his field goal attempts.

Santiago Vescovi had 13 points and Josiah-Jordan James had 10 for Tennessee. Maik Kotsar of South Carolina had 17 and Jermaine Couisnard 15.

Tennessee led 56-53 and had last minute possession, but Lawson stole the ball from Vescovi and hit a pair of free throws 36.5 seconds to reduce the lead to 56-55.

Bowden missed a 3-pointer to the next Vols ball, but the ball left South Carolina within 10.4 seconds. Tennessee then missed a desperate attempt when the shot clock ran out and gave South Carolina one last chance, which ended with Lawson’s indictment.

The narrow victory ended Tennessee’s recent road problems.

Tennessee started on Saturday after losing three of their last four games at the Thompson-Boling Arena, a course that followed a home win of 31 games.

The Vols had the longest active winning streak in Division I before losing 51-47 against No. 13 Memphis. Tennessee defeated Jacksonville State in its next home game, but home defeats against Wisconsin and LSU followed.

Tennessee regained its home advantage on Saturday, despite only firing 25.9% (14 out of 54) from the ground and 19.4% (6 out of 31) from the 3-point range. South Carolina fired only 32.8% (20 out of 61) and 15.4% (2 out of 13) from a distance.

The difference came at the foul limit.

Tennessee shot 22 of 28 free-throw attempts, 14 of 16 in the second half. South Carolina went 7 out of 15 in the second half and 13 out of 22 for the game.

It was obvious early on that points would be a bonus. Each team had more sales than baskets in the first half.

Tennessee took a 7-0 lead in the first 90 seconds of the game, then went almost 10½ minutes ahead of their next basket. Tennessee later made up for an eight-point deficit in the second half by running a 14-2 run, while South Carolina was without a basketball for six minutes.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: The Gamecocks started the day with a 3-0 record in real street games, but couldn’t take advantage of the numerous options to tie the game or take the lead on the course, including a missed Dunk attempt by Lawson 3: 39 left. South Carolina has the worst free-throw percentage of the Southeastern Conference and was injured from the line on Saturday.

Tennessee: The Vols’ ability to hit the foul line and knock down their free throws saved the Vols on a day they couldn’t shoot from anywhere else and had 19 sales.

NEXT

South Carolina will host Kentucky No. 14 on Wednesday.

Tennessee visits Georgia on Wednesday.

