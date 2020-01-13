advertisement

Tenille Arts “Somebody Like That” and Zac Brown bands “Leaving Love Behind” share the greatest honor on country radio.

Both songs were supported this week by 38 country stations monitored by Mediabase. With a healthy number of stations on board, “Somebody Like That” and “Leaving Love Behind” should achieve solid airplay profits in the coming weeks.

Thomas Rhett’s “Beer Can’t Fix” (with Jon Pardi) is brought to third place from 33 stations.

Adam Doleac’s “Famous” follows in fourth place with 23 pickups, while Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani “Nobody But You” finish in fifth place.

This week’s other notable country radio options include: Morgan Wallens “Chasin ‘You” (6th), Miranda Lambert’s “Bluebird” (7th), Florida Georgia Lines “Blessings” (8th), Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope” (9th Place, draw) and Rayne Johnson’s “front seat” (9th place, draw).

