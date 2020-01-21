advertisement

Indian hit legend Sachin Tendulkar and bowling star Courtney Walsh from the West Indies will coach star-studded teams Ricky Ponting XI and Shane Warne XI in a charity cricket match to raise funds for the victims of the Australian bushfire.

According to Cricket Australia, the match will be called “Bushfire Cricket Bash” on February 8th.

The Bushfire Relief Cricket Match is one of three headlines on The Big Appeal donation day. The other two events are the Commonwealth Bank Women’s Tri-Series T20I duel between India and Australia and the final of the KFC Big Bash.

Tendulkar and Walsh will train legends such as Ricky Ponting, Shane Warne, Justin Langer, Adam Gilchrist, Brett Lee, Shane Watson, Alex Blackwell and Michael Clarke.

Steve Waugh and Mel Jones will also be involved in non-playing roles.

“It is a great honor for us to welcome Sachin (Tendulkar) and Courtney (Walsh) back to Australia, where they have both been very successful as players, and we cannot wait to get them involved,” said Kevin Roberts, CEO by Cricket Australia.

“We look forward to having our CA employees and the entire Australian cricket family come together for the big appeal.”

The winnings and earnings from the game go to the Australian Red Cross.

The raging bushfires have already killed 29 people in Australia and have destroyed more than 2,000 houses in the past few months. A variety of athletes, including Warne, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, and tennis stars Serena Williams and Nick Kyrgios, have raised donations for the bushfire victims.

