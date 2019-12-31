advertisement

China’s Tencent Holdings announced Tuesday that it has led a consortium of companies that have acquired a minority stake in Universal Music Group (UMG), one of the best-known music companies, and are home to Taylor Swift, Drake and others.

Tencent signed an agreement with UMG owner Vivendi to acquire a 10 percent stake in a deal that valued the music company at € 30 billion or around $ 33.7 billion.

The Tencent-led consortium is joined by the Tencent Music Entertainment Group and other global financial investors. The two companies expect the transaction to close in the first half of 2020.

The consortium will have the option to purchase another 10% stake in UMG by January 15, 2021. Tencent and UMG also intend to enter into another agreement that will allow Tencent’s music business to acquire a minority stake in UMG’s Greater China business.

“Vivendi is very happy with the arrival of Tencent and its co-investors. They will enable UMG to continue to develop in the Asian market, ”the two companies said in a joint statement. “Tencent and the consortium members are pleased to support UMG’s growth with this investment. Together with Vivendi, Tencent and TME will work to expand the opportunities for artists and enrich the experience for music fans, and to further advance a thriving music and entertainment industry. “

According to the latest UMG quarterly report, sales rose by around 20% to 1.8 billion euros. The company’s music sales were supported by growth in subscription and streaming sales as well as strong physical sales.

UMG’s bestsellers in 2019 were the new releases of Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Post Malone and the Japanese band King & Prince as well as the further sale of the soundtrack of “A Star Is Born” and several albums from Queen.

Music’s greatest earners in 2019, from Taylor Swift to Drake (photos)

Being a music star has its advantages: not only do you have millions of enthusiastic fans and you can go to any event or restaurant you like, you can also make a lot of money from it. This becomes particularly clear on Friday after Forbes released its annual ranking of the world’s highest earning musicians. There are many familiar faces on the list, including pop stars, aging rock icons, and a power couple that tied each other in the rankings (you can probably guess who they are). Let’s take a quick look at the biggest music earners in 2019, thanks to Forbes’ calculations: Getty Images

Taylor Swift, who released her last album “Lover” in August, earned $ 185 million this year and took first place overall. This was the second time in five years that Swift Forbes’ highest-earning musician. Getty Images

It looks like Kanye West’s devotion to religion – a la Bob Dylan in the late 70s – didn’t hurt business. West raised $ 150 million in 2019, according to Forbes. As usual, the experienced rapper had several projects in progress: a new album, his religious gatherings at the “Sunday service” and his shoe shop with Adidas, to name but a few. Getty Images

The red-haired Englishman released his fourth studio album this year, which contained his top single “I Don’t Care” with Justin Bieber. Sheeran also appeared in “Yesterday”, Danny Boyle’s Beatles-inspired film. He spent a total of $ 110 million. Getty Images

What if the Eagles haven’t released a new album in over a decade? They are still able to attract huge crowds that they made during their 2019 tour – and helped generate cool $ 100 million in revenue. Getty Images

Elton John earned $ 84 million, and it’s easy to see why: Sir Elton isn’t just working on his seemingly endless final tour “Rocketman”, a biopic about his life that came out in May, and his autobiography “Me”, it was released this fall. Getty Images

Beyonce had another year with a $ 81 million profit in 2019. That brought her together with someone who she knows is the sixth highest paid artist of the year … Getty Images

Who else could it be? Jay-Z has just turned 50, but he doesn’t seem to be slowing down as he rewards his wife with a $ 81 million payday this year. Getty Images

As in most years of this decade, 2019 went pretty well for Drake. He earned $ 75 million, Spotify said he was the best streamed artist of the decade, and his Toronto Raptors won the NBA title. Getty Images

The rapper who became the media mogul, Diddy, who now runs Revolt TV, can afford to bring nice Christmas presents to his friends and family: he has raised $ 70 million per Forbes this year. Getty Images

“Fade to Black” was more like “Fade to Green” for Metallica in 2019. The longtime metal icons earned $ 68.5 million. Getty Images

