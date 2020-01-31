advertisement

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World was released in 2010 and has one of those flashback casts that is truly breathtaking when we see where everyone has ended up today.

In addition to Michael Cera as main actors, Kieran Culkin (Succession), Alison Pill (Star Trek: Picard), Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect), Chris Evans (Captain America), Brandon Routh (Superman Returns) and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) were seen and Aubrey Plaza (Parks & Rec).

But the subject of Scott’s tendencies in the film is Ramona Flowers, played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead, although Scott currently has a girlfriend, Knives Chao (Ellen Wong – GLOW).

At the end of the film, Scott ends up with Ramona, who seemed to split the audience in the middle, with many viewers angry that he didn’t see the mistake of his kind and went back to Knives, the woman who showed him real interest and Affection throughout the film.

So obviously when JOE sat down with Winstead before the release of birds of preyWe had to ask her what she was thinking about. Should Scott have selected Ramona or Knives?

“Oh god, that’s a difficult question! Because I like both ends for different reasons,” Winstead says to JOE, referring to the alternative end in which Scott actually comes back with Knives.

“But in the end I like the end of the film because I think – I don’t know if they’ll end up together – but they try again, this time as real people. And not this idealized version of what their love will be if he fights the exes and she is the price.

“It’s like this time, ‘Okay, let’s just start as people to see what happens’ and Knives does its own thing! Knives don’t have to be messed up with these people! Knives are closed good for that! “

Winstead appears as Huntress, one of the killer Birds Of Prey that you can see on the screen when it hits Irish cinemas on Friday, February 7th.

