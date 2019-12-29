advertisement

On this Feb. 5, 2019, photograph ramp worker rides a Delta Air Lines plane at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. A 10-year-old girl from British Columbia has died after undergoing a medical emergency on a flight to the United States. Canadian PR / AP / Ted S. Warren, File

Ten year old B.C. the girl dies after a medical emergency on the flight

A 10-year-old girl from British Columbia has died after undergoing a medical emergency on a flight to the United States.

The Los Angeles, Los Angeles medical examiner’s department has identified the girl as Janice Xu of West Vancouver.

The coroner says she died Thursday evening.

Xu was flying from Los Angeles to Seattle with Delta Air Lines.

The coroner says an investigation is under way to confirm the cause of her death.

Ian Gregor, spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration, says in a statement that Delta Air Lines Flight 2423 returned to Los Angeles airport after departing for Seattle due to a medical emergency.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says in a written report that paramedics responded to the airport shortly before 6 p.m. on boxing day.

“Paramedics responded to medical assistance for a female underage child and worked fiercely to save her life. Sadly, all efforts were in vain and the child was beyond medical assistance, “the report says.

Her death was determined on stage, it is said.

The report is titled “cardiac arrest”, though it says the police department will handle the death investigation and the coroner will determine the cause of death.

The police department put questions to the chiefs.

– By Amy Smart in Vancouver.

Canada Press

