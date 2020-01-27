advertisement

Ten students currently flying back from China are quarantined at their Brisbane boarding school for two weeks to reduce the risk of the deadly coronavirus spreading.

The Stuarthome School for Girls takes extensive precautions to ensure that students are not at risk from the virus, which is spreading rapidly across mainland China.

Ten students will be picked up at the airport when they arrive on Tuesday and taken back to school, where they will spend two weeks in quarantine on the fifth floor of their boarding school, says director Kristen Sharpe.

advertisement

An eleventh student was unable to return because he was in part of China to curb the spread of the virus, which has so far killed 81 people and infected more than 2,750 worldwide, most of them in China.

Ms. Sharpe said Queensland Health’s current advice is that students can go to class if school nurses’ health checks do not detect signs of illness every morning.

But Ms. Sharpe also suggested that that could change.

“We have also found that NSW and Victoria health officials have different information. We will wait to see what Queensland Health says today,” she told ABC Tuesday morning.

Ms. Sharpe said the girls would enjoy “luxurious” accommodation and would be in good hands.

“You have been on your flights for a few hours. You will arrive today,” she said.

“We’ll keep her up there and look it up every day.”

She said all parents and students are aware of the arrangements, adding that “every boarding school is concerned and is trying to handle it as best as possible”.

Queensland Minister of Education, Grace Grace, says every school in the state has been informed of what to do as thousands of children will return to class for 2020.

“We have issued warnings, all schools have been contacted with information, updated datasheets, and what to do and what not to do,” she told ABC.

“I wanted to make sure that all of the arrangements were made. And I’m very happy to say that this has happened.”

Nationwide, there are five confirmed cases of coronavirus: four in NSW and one in Victoria, but none in Queensland.

However, efforts were made to contact four other people in Queensland who were on the same flight as the Victorian patient who had tested positive.

Originally published as Ten Qld students, weeks have been quarantined

advertisement