In this video-made image, an aerial scene shows fires burning in Bundoora, Victoria State, on Monday, December 30, 2019. (Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Channel 7, Channel 9 via AP) ORG XMIT: TKSJ803

Ten Alberta firefighters arrived in Australia on Thursday, boosting Canada’s efforts to help fight devastating fires there.

New arrivals bring the number of Albertans stationed in the Australian states of New South Wales and Queensland by January 23, with officials expecting a total of 87 Canadians to be on the ground providing assistance.

Although Canada has seen plenty of fires in recent years, Glen Burgress, who is co-ordinating Canadian efforts outside Sydney, says those fires are particularly severe.

“I’ve seen a lot of pretty dramatic fire behavior, but nothing like what we’re seeing here,” said Burgress, who usually works with the British Columbia Wildfire Service.

“The temperatures are so different and the behaviors of the fire are so different. It is certainly not what we are used to dealing with. The fundamentals of firefighting don’t really change, but instability and proliferation levels are really something we’re not used to. “

Wildfires have killed at least 18 people and destroyed more than 1,000 homes. Fires have burned more than four million acres so far – more than six times the amount burned by the Alberta fire itself at Fort McMurray in 2016.

Edmonton Morgan Kehr is in Australia serving as Canada’s liaison officer. He says the sheer size of these fires presents a unique challenge.

“The fires over New South Wales have spread to a much larger area. This is one of the biggest changes from Fort McMurray, where, although it affected many people, it was essentially one or several small communities around a larger community. great, ”Kehr said from the airport where he was waiting to greet the newly arrived Canadian fire crews. .

“This is a lot more rural residents and scattered small villages and towns than it had to deal with in Fort McMurray.

Another difference is that all frontline firefighters in Australia are volunteers, many leaving their jobs to fight the flames that threaten their communities.

“All of our firefighters are paid firefighters, whether they are contracted or staffed. Here, they do not have any paid firefighters,” Kehr said. “The real guys who run fire engines and shovels are volunteer firefighters here.”

The latest fires come amid extreme weather patterns in Australia, including the dangerous combination of blazing hot temperatures and high winds.

“There are very high temperatures. Even here in Sydney, on the coast, it reached 43 C and was on warmer soil, with very low relative humidity,” Burgress said. “And then a weather event came from the south, a cold front passed, and in the front of the cold front came a lot of winds, a lot of instability.

“So you get very hot and dry temperatures associated with an extreme wind event and there’s a lot of extreme behavior in the fire. That’s what happened a few days ago and we’re still dealing with the consequences of that.”

All other Canadian firefighters in Australia have volunteered to fly around the world to provide assistance, something Burgress said everyone is happy to do, even during the holidays.

Canadians abroad are primarily performing incident management roles, meaning they are assisting in the logistics of fighting fires. Some specialists are also managing aviation units.

Australia sought international help as fires worsened, and Canada, the United States and New Zealand all provided personnel.

It is the first time Canadian crews have helped Australia, but Aussie firefighters have helped Canada in the past, including during B.C. 2018. flames.

“Strangely enough, when I entered the state operation center in New South Wales, there were four or five people who had been in Alberta to help,” Kehr said. “It’s a pretty small community.”

The initial group of 21 Canadians arriving in Australia in early December will soon be heading home, as a new group of 21 Canadians is set to arrive in the country later this week.

