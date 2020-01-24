advertisement

In the meantime, 25 people have died from the virus, 95 others are in critical condition.

In an unprecedented quarantine, China has blocked ten of its cities to curb the spread of a deadly new virus

25 people have died from a rapidly spreading coronavirus, as the total number of confirmed cases in the country has risen to 830.

The update on Friday morning also confirmed the first death outside of the central province of Hubei.

Cases have also been confirmed in the United States, the United Kingdom, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong, Vietnam and Singapore.

In the meantime, a man in Belfast remains isolated as the results of tests are expected to find out if he has the virus.

Travel restrictions currently apply in China.

Wuhan, Huanggang, Xiantao, Ezhou, Qianjiang, Zhijiang, Chibi and Lichuan are currently affected by the ban. The total population in these cities is approximately 35 million people.

In up to 10 cities, transportation in buses, subways, ferries, airports and train stations is suspended for outgoing passengers.

Officials in China fear that the week-long New Year holidays, which start on Saturday and typically hundreds of millions of people travel around the country, could worsen the spread of the outbreak.

The Wuhan virus – as it is often called – was temporarily called “2019-nCoV”. It belongs to a family of viruses, the so-called corona viruses, which can be transmitted from person to person.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said at a press conference on Thursday that the outbreak was not yet a global public health emergency.

