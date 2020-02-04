advertisement

Online furniture retailer Temple & Webster’s shares rose more than 20 percent after first-half sales rose 50 percent to $ 74.1 million.

Temple & Webster stock rose 20.85 percent, or 59 cents, to $ 3.42 at AEDT 1117 after the interim report, despite pending earnings figures.

The company announced Tuesday that it had unchecked earnings of $ 2.3 million in the six months ended December 31, compared to $ 1 million a year ago.

advertisement

Managing Director Mark Coulter said the result was an increase in active customers of 45 percent over the previous year.

The company also anticipates that the number of Australians who buy furniture online will increase in line with overseas trends.

Only four percent of local buyers currently order furniture online, Temple & Webster said.

The company is also testing the use of its own vans to help customers receive bulky goods and is developing a mobile app.

Temple & Webster drivers have been serving customers in Melbourne for 18 months as part of the trial.

They are learning the problems associated with delivering furniture home, said Mr. Coulter, knowledge that would be shared with courier partners.

He hadn’t expected the company to run its own delivery fleet anywhere else.

The Temple & Webster app is now due in the middle of the year.

However, Mr. Coulter warned investors who expect immediate sales results.

He said it would take some time for people to download the app. They may need to be improved later.

“We will not believe that the app will be a game changer. We want to prove that it is,” he said to an investor call.

The company is concentrating its marketing online and will make its first serious move in digital video advertising on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube in this half.

According to Coulter, advertising is aimed at people who research furniture on the Internet but do not yet have to shop online.

Mr. Coulter has postponed plans to expand to Southeast Asia and New Zealand to focus on Australia.

Temple & Webster, which was listed on the ASX in 2015, made its first profit last year.

Originally released as Revenue Surge, Temple & Webster increases

advertisement