As the southern coast of B.C. deals with the first period of snow this season, an extremely cold arctic air is passing through B.C. north, causing temperatures to drop below -40 C starting Saturday.

The national weather agency has issued an extreme cold warning for the northernmost region of B.C., including Teslin, the Southern Clondike Highway and the Cassiar Mountains.

“A high-pressure Arctic bitter ridge will remain entrenched in the area for several days,” the weather bulletin reads. With cooling, temperature values ​​are likely to drop to -45 C.

Extremely cold weather will feel as far west as Muncho Lake Park and Fort Nelson and B.C. The River of Peace. In Prince George, north winds can reach 40 kilometers per hour, causing temperature values ​​to approach -40 C overnight.

Environment Canada is warning people to look for cold-related symptoms, including shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle aches and weakness, as well as numbness and discoloration in the fingers and toes. The weather agency is urging people to bring their pets inside, as well as carry blankets and extra jumper cables in their vehicles.

Bitter cold air is expected to shift south on Sunday, causing temperatures in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes surroundings to “drop to values ​​not seen in years,” between -30 C and -40 C.

Kitimat, Terrace and Stewart and the northern and central coast of B.C. will see significant declines to -20C on Saturday night.

Most Kootenays will not reach really cool cooling values ​​until Monday evening.

Cold conditions are expected to continue well into next week.

