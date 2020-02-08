advertisement

New BBC series sees British couples vying for Alaska home – but why are the owners leaving and what do they know we don’t?

It was on a return trip to my parents’ home in Edinburgh last weekend that I came across something completely different from the TV shows I write.

The journey did not start well, however, because I forced my mother and father to watch last week’s episode of The Masked Singer, and then I quickly became an orphan.

This was followed by my mother and I caught up with Love Island (my brother and I corrupted her several series ago and I didn’t know she was still watching him) while my father, bless him, was sitting to watch him with his ear protectors on.

advertisement

But ultimately, we settled on a new BBC series, Win The Wilderness: Alaska, in which six British couples have to compete in a variety of challenges to win a house.

The five-acre estate is nicknamed Ose Mountain, after its owner Duane Ose and his wife Rena claimed it and built their own house, track, greenhouse and guest cabin by hand.

© BBC

Duane and Rena Ose in front of their hand-built house.

It is an impressive feat, even if it is 100 miles from the road or the nearest person.

What I find disconcerting, however, is why Duane and Rena want a British couple to settle in their home rather than another Alaskan family, and also why their own children can’t take care of it.

Have they noticed a niche in the market since Brexit? Do they think that most Alaskans would not be able to manage it? Do they know something we don’t know?

Either way, for whatever reason, one of six couples participating in the show will win and be able to live on Ose Mountain. But to do so, they face a series of challenges when living at Lost Lake Wilderness Camp, 100 miles east of Ose Mountain.

The winning couple in each challenge – chosen by judge Ose pal CJ ​​who skype the duo with their observations – flies to Ose Mountain and is observed by the pair for 24 hours while earning their living.

Duane and Rena then decide whether this couple will be selected or sent home.

Their challenge this time was to hike using a map and compass, to roughly replicate the 15-day trip Duane took 30 years ago to claim the land. Except that it would take two hours for the teams, which were divided into men and women.

© BBC

Mark and Emily.

Farmers Mark and Emily won the hiking challenge and became the natural leaders.

After flying to Ose Mountain, they impressed Duane and Rena with their teamwork and lawn mowing skills. But the couple were a little skeptical when Mark and Emily revealed that they were busy transitioning from their farm to Mark’s sons, so they won’t be able to live on the mountain for a few months. However, they finally decided to keep them

the short list.

This means there are only two chances left for the other four to get the chance to be on the shortlist. And only time will tell if it will be Theo, who fails to overcome the last obstacle.

advertisement