Rebecca’s confidence in her trusty TV box has been restored thanks to a hilarious show that gets simple stupidity so well by being wrong about just about everything else …

My opinion on my TV changed for the better after watching last night. Because I found an absolute gem – the Goes Wrong Show.

I had seen variations in theatrical production over the years and their brief appearances in programs such as The Royal Variety Show and Comic Relief. And now they’re broadcasting it in TV stations across the country for 30 minutes every week.

If you haven’t seen The Goes Wrong Show in its BBC slot on a Friday night, or the play The Show That Goes Wrong and you have laughed at least once in your life, then you must stop what you are doing (once you’ve finished reading this, of course) and go find it on the BBC iPlayer.

© BBC

The Goes Wrong Show – Episode: Harper’s Locket. Photo Shows: Max (DAVE HEARN), Robert (HENRY LEWIS).

Each week, the little cast performs a 30-minute play in which everything collapses and everything goes wrong, but they try as best they can to go on and cover up the mistakes.

Although knowing that the misadventures are planned and are supposed to be there, it is still a hilarious watch and each scene falls apart in a way that you did not expect and that you could not have predicted.

Just as you go down in history and invest in the room, something untoward will happen to bring you back to reality.

Highlights from last night’s episode include: the man dressed as a horse named Treacle, who kept coming off his body; a man falling through the ceiling; an actor who was supposed to have something in his pants pocket that made a loud noise when a gun exploded, causing several hiccups throughout the room; the piano which continued to play after the character had stopped pretending to play it; and the butler who couldn’t open any doors.

© BBC

The Goes Wrong Show – Episode: Harper’s Locket. Photo Shows: Dennis (JONATHAN SAYER), Max (DAVE HEARN.

It is simple stupidity in its rarest form, which does not feel forced or express.

Speaking of nonsense, SAS: Who Dares Wins is back on our screens and I’m sure I have reviewed it on this page for a whole year today. But this series seems to lack the same breath as the previous ones.

I like the fact that they had a secret DS among the recruits, joining their conversations and spying from the inside, but it could have caused much more drama than him.

What a waste of opportunity. Although he did well to perform his duties without the recruits even getting a smell of deception.

© Channel 4

SAS: Who dares to win.

But the best thing about this year has to be the fact that he’s based in Scotland. They represented him well and Ant Middleton even said that they train a lot because of the weather. Imagine living there, Ant!

Despite the precise capture of the severity of the weather often observed on the west coast, I do not think that the producers of SAS: Who Dares Wins take seriously the fact that they are in Scotland.

Why are the recruits seated in the sea? How about making them strip The Willow for an entire day, followed by catching Haggis in the Highlands and a whiskey bar tour? It’ll show them.

