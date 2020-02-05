advertisement

Marion Callahan @marioncallahan

Tuesday

February 4, 2020 at 3:34 pm

Valentine’s Day Destinations: Please share your favorite romantic location, pictures, address and preferences. Next week we will publish your pictures in the Bucks County Courier Times and The Intelligencer.

What places in Bucks County are special to you?

With the upcoming Valentine’s Day, we are looking for the best places for a vacation date. It can be a restaurant, an ice cream stall on the side of the road, a picnic area by the stream or a museum.

Please share your favorite romantic place, pictures if you have them, address and what you enjoy about them. You can send the information and images either via the attached Google form or by email to reporter Marion Callahan at mcallahan@thentell.com.

Fill out the Google form with your suggestions for a romantic date if you’d like one of your favorite places listed in the Bucks County Courier Times and The Intelligencer.

