advertisement

Tekashi 6ix9ine has feared his safety behind bars and wants to serve the rest of his sentence comfortably from home.

Tekashi, real name Daniel Hernandez, allegedly believes his security is at risk because the private prison he is currently in is full of members of Nine Trey Gangster Blood.

advertisement

As anyone who has followed Hernandez’s trial will know, the 23-year-old rapper raped several suspected Blood members shortly after his arrest. It is fair to assume that he will not receive the warmest welcome from his fellow inmates.

Hernandez’s lawyer Lance Lazzaro has asked the judge to allow his client to serve the rest of his 24-month sentence either in the detention center or in a correctional facility.

In December 2019, Tekashi was given a two-year sentence and a five-year supervisory release after being charged with state harassment.

Before that conviction, he had been in federal prison for more than a year after being arrested in 2018 for federal investigative charges. After his release, Tekashi will do 300 hours of community service and pay a fine of $ 35,000.

This conviction was brought in one case, despite Tekashi’s collaboration with the U.S. law firm, against his colleagues at Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, a branch of United Blood Nation Street on the east coast of the United States.

Judge Paul Engelmayer submitted the verdict according to Inner City Press court reports:

You have been detained for 13 months. I agree that you deserve a lot of credit for your cooperation.

However, I cannot agree with your advice that the time spent is appropriate. I think your behavior is too violent and selfish to make it reasonable for 13 months. You won’t be free today.

Judge Engelmayer continued:

The gang didn’t fight rap entourages before you. They had no independent interest in following musicians and their management groups. I reject your portrait as a passive participant.

Hernandez initially pleaded not guilty, but was found guilty in January 2019. It was later revealed that he started prosecuting Blood members the next day after his arrest in 2018.

In September 2019, 6ix9ine spent almost two hours on the witness stand on its first day before the Federal Supreme Court in Manhattan. Certificate of gang membership in November 2017 and participation in violent crimes such as shootings, assaults and drug trafficking.

u003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “fb-post ” data-href = “https://www.facebook.com/shopDisneyUK/photos/a.441447315899380/2837625029614918/? type = 3 & theater “Data width =” 500 “>” n u003cblockquote cite = “https://www.facebook.com/shopDisneyUK/posts/2837625029614918: 0” class = “fb-xfbml-parse-ignore”> n u003cp > The cutest thing in the galaxy can be yours now. N u003cp> Posted by u003ca href = “https: //www.facebook.com/shopDisneyUK/ ” target = “_ blank ” rel = ” nofollow “> shopDisney u003c / a> on u003ca href = ” https: // www .facebook.com / shopDisneyUK / posts / 2837625029614918: 0 “target = ” _ blank “rel = ” nofollow “> Monday, January 6, 2020 u003c / a> u003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003c / div> n u003c / div> n u003cp> Sims also jumped on the Baby-Yoda -Hype and built the tiny character into u003ca href = “https://www.unilad.co.uk / gaming / the-sims-4-now-has-baby-yoda-in-it /” targe t = “_ blank” rel = “noopener noreferrer”> “Sims” 4. The Baby Yoda statue can be bought for 504 Simoleons and fits perfectly with your chess table or your own aquarium. U003c / p> n u003cp> You can treat yourself to your own baby Yoda in purchase mode in the “Sculptures” category. Alternatively, you can use the search function to enter ‘Baby Yoda’. U003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “interactive interactive Twitter “> n u003cblockquote class = “twitter-tweet ” Daten -width = “500 ” data-dnt = “true ” > n u003cp lang = “de ” dir = “ltr “> You added the Sims 4 Baby Yoda as decoration: ‘) u003ca href = “https: //t.co/K1uB5taMR8 ” target = “_ blank ” rel = “nofollow “> pic.twitter.com/K1uB5taMR8 u003c / a> u003c / p> n u003cp> – IG: thesimsmemesandmore (@simsmemesnmore) “nofollow”> December 12, 2019 u003c / a> u003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003cp> u003cscript async src = “https: //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js ” charset = ” utf-8 “> u003c / script> u003c / div> n u003cp> While you are a full u003ca href = ” https://www.unilad.co.uk/film- and-tv / baby -yoda-doll-cost-5-million-and-was-worth-every-cent / “target =” _ blank “rel =” noopener noreferrer “> $ 5 million u003c I’m sure Disney won’t fight for it will, m it Disney + subscriptions and buying baby Yoda goods earning the money back with him being so damn delightful. To be honest, Baby Yoda does retail, television and the meme world, and I definitely agree with that. u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cem> If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via story@unilad.com u003c / em> u003c / p> n “,” publishedAt “:” 2020-01-15T07: 11: 38 “,” publishedAtUTC “:” 2020-01-15T07: 11: 38Z “,” updatedAt “:” 2020-01-15T09: 36: 41 “,” updatedAtUTC ” : “2020-01-15T09: 36: 41Z”, “author”: {“type”: “id”, “generated”: true “,” id “:” $ Article: 747024.author “,” typename “: “Author”}, “categories”: ({“type”: “id”, “generated”: true, “id”: “Article: 747024.categories.0”, “typename”: “Category”}), ” featuredImage “:” https://www.unilad.co. de / wp-content / uploads / 2020/01 / baby_yoda_toy_thumb_.jpg “,” featuredVideo “: null,” breaking “: null,” __ typename “:” Article “},” $ Article: 747024.author “: {” name “:” Niamh Shackleton “,” avatar “:” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/unilad -logo-small-140×140.png “,” __ typename “:” Author “},” Article: 747024.categories.0 “: {” name “:” Film und Fern see “,” slug “:” film-and-tv “,” __typename “:” Category “},” Article: 746996 “: {” id “:” 746996 “,” staticLink “:” https: // www. unilad.co.uk/featured/voices/mocking-ollie -for-quitting-love-island-proves that-we-learned-nothing-about-mental-health / “,” title “:” Mock Ollie For Quitting Love Island proves that we have learned nothing about mental health “,” summary “:” u003cp> A participant from Love Island only “dramatically” quit three days after the first winter edition of the show. Let’s just say the coverage was less than nice. Ollie Williams caused a stir before entering the villa – which he was unfamiliar with – when a series of photos appeared, with a grin behind u003ca href = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/featured/ voices / mocking stand -ollie-for-quitting-love-island-proves that-we-learned-nothing-about-mental-health / “title = ” Read more “>… u003c / a> u003c / p> n “” body “:” u003cdiv class = “Media-Credit-Container-Aligncenter ” style = “width: 1546px “> u003cimg class = “size-full wp-image- 747046 “src = ” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/unilad-voices-thumb-3.jpg “alt =” “width =” 1536 “height = “783 ” srcset = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/unilad-voices-thumb-3.jpg 1536w, https://www.unilad.co .de / wp-content / uploads / 2020/01 / unilad-voices-thumb-3-702×358.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/unilad- voices -thumb-3-524×267.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/upl oads / 2020/01 / unilad-voices-thumb-3-414×211.jpg 414w, https: // www .unilad.co.uk / wp-cont ent / uploads / 2020/01 / unilad-voices-thumb-3- 828×422.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/unilad-voices-thumb-3 -687×350.jpg 687w “Sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw , 728px “/> u003cspan class = ” Media Credit “> ITV u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> u003cstrong> A u003cem> Love Island u003c / em> candidate has’ dramatic ‘canceled just three days after the show’s first winter edition, and let’s just say the coverage was less than nice. u003c / Strong Ollie Williams caused a stir before he entered the mansion – without realizing it – when a series of photos appeared, grinning behind the carcasses of some of the most endangered species in the world. u003c / p> n u003cp> ITV had already demanded that it be pushed out of the show before the series started. In an online petition entitled “Remove Ollie Williams from Winter Love Island for the trophy hunt!” more than 30,000 signatures were collected. and his presence in the mansion resulted in 231 ofcom co mplaints. In his VT, Ollie made no secret of his wealth and opened with the fact that he is heir to the Lanhydrock Estate in Cornwall. u003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “interactive interactive-youtube “> u003ciframe title = “Meet Ollie: Our Cornish Lord of Love | Love Island Series 6” width = “500” height = “281 “src =” https://www.youtube.com/embed/QpzVuzwvg7M? Feature = oembed “frameborder =” 0 “Allow =” accelerometer; automatic playback; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture “allow full screen” ” If my father dies, I’ll be a lord, “he brags cheerfully, before adding that to his next door. Neighbors are famous Prince Charles and Camilla.” I would definitely call myself wealthy, “he said (um!), “But I don’t like bragging about it.” And while it didn’t go too well for Ollie outside the villa, it didn’t go that well for him indoors after no girls were on the house Coupling had first approached him. Now it is reported that the 23-year-old was the Vi lla left after only three days on the ITV dating show, allegedly after realizing he was still in love with his ex. girlfriend. u003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “interactive interactive instagram “> n u003cblockquote class = “instagram-media ” data-instgrm-labeled data-instgrm-permalink = “https: // www .instagram.com / p / BkXe2FInWDq /? utm_source = ig_emb ed & utm_campaign = Loading “data-instgrm-version =” 12 “style =” Background: #FFF; Border: 0; Border radius: 3px; Box shadow: 0 0 1px 0 rgba (0,0,0,0,5), 0 1px 10px 0 rgba (0,0,0,0,15); border: 1px; maximum width: 500px; minimum width: 326px; padding: 0; width: 99.375%; width: -webkit-calc (100% – 2px); width: calc (100% – 2px); “> n u003cdiv style = ” padding: 16px; “> u003ca href = ” https://www.instagram.com/p/BkXe2FInWDq/?utm_source = ig_embed & utm_campaign = loading “style = ” Background: #FFFFFF; Row height: 0; Padding: 0 0; Text alignment: middle; Text decoration: none; width: 100%; “target =” _ blank “rel =” nofollow “>” u003c / p ” n u003cdiv style =” display: flex; flex direction: row; align objects ten: middle; “> n u003cdiv style = ” Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 50%; Flex Grow: 0; Height: 40px; Right margin: 14px; width: 40px; u003c / div n u003cdiv style = u003cdiv display: flex; Flex direction: pillar; Flex Grow: 1; Align content: middle; “> n u003cdiv style = ” Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 4px; Flex Grow: 0; Height: 14px; Edge-bottom: 6px; width: 100px; u003c / div n u003cdiv style = “Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 4px; Flex-Grow: 0; Height: 14px; width: 60px; u003c / div u003c / div u003c / div u003c / div u003cdiv style = “padding: 19% 0; u003c / div n u003cdiv style = “display: block; height: 50px; margin: 0 auto 12px; width: 50px;”> “height =” 50px “viewBox =” 0 0 60 60 “version =” 1.1 “xmlns =” ​​https: // www. w3.org/2000/svg “xmlns: xlink =” https: //www.w3.org/1999/xlink “>” u003cg stroke = “none” stroke-width = “1” fill = “none” fill-rule = “evenodd”> “u003cg transform =” translate (-511.000000, -20.000000) “fill =” # 000000 “>” u003cg> “u003cpath d =” M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148.36.186 554.814.37.852 556.869.37.852 C558.924.37.852 560.59.36.186 560.59.34.131 C560.59.32.076 558, 60.657 C535.114.60.657 530.342.55.887 530.342.50 C530.342.44.39.35.14.314.34.19.35 .342 C546.887.39.342 551.658.44.114 551.658.50 C551.658.55.887 546.887.60.657 541.657 M5.332 1.33.886.524.886.41.1 524.886.50 C524.886.58.899 532.1.66.113 541.66.113 C549, 9,66,113 557,115,58,899 557,115,50 C557,115,41,1 549,9,33,886 541,33,886 M565,378,62,101 C565. 244.65.022 564.756.66.606 564.346.67.663 C563.803.69.06 563.154.70.057 562.106.71.106 C561.058.72.155 560.06.72.73 541.74.552 C533.003.74.552 532.056.74.521 528, 73.757 523.338.73.347 C521.94.72.803 520.942.72.155 519.894.71.106 C518.846.70.057 518.197.69.06 517.654.67.663 C517.244.66.66.62.55.66.66.62 C516.479.548 .448.42.003 516.479.41.056 516.623.37.899 C516.755.34.978 517.244.33.391 517.654.32.338 C518.197.30.938 518.846.29.942 519.894.28.894 C520.942.27.846 521.94.27.596.23.345.27.596,73.345.27.196,23.345.27.196,23.34.47.596,23.34.27.196,23,345.27,596,23.34.27.196,23,345.27,196,23,345.27,196,23,345.27,596.73 C532,057.25,479 533.004.25.448 541.25.448 C548.997.25.448 549.943.25.479 553.102.25.623 C556.021.25.756 557.607.26.244 558.662.26.654 C560.027.196 568.662 154.29.942 563.803.30.938.35 33.391 565.244.34.978 565.378.37.899 C565.522.41.056 565.552.42.003 565.552.50 C565.552.57.996 565.522.58.943 565.378.62.101 M 37.631 C570.674.34.438 570.167.32.258 569.4 25.30.349 C568.659.28.377 567.633.26.702 565.965.25.0535 C564.297.23.368 562.623.22.342 560.652.21.575 C558.743.20.834 556.562.20.326 553.743 549.148.20 541.20 C532.853.20 531.831.20.033 528 20.18 C525.438.20.326 523.257.20.834 521.349.21.575 C519.376.22.342 517.703.23.368 516.035.25.0535 C514.368.26.702 513.342.377 512 C511.834.32.258 511.326.34.438 511.181.37.631 C31 511.41. 851 511.50 C511.58.147 511.035.59.17 511.181.62.369 C511.326.65.662 511.834.67.743 512.574.69.651 C513.342 C517.703.76.634 519.376.77.658 521.349.78.425 C523.257.79.167 525.438.79.65 52.48.631.63 .831.79.965 532.853.80.001 541.809.001 C549.148.801 550.169.79.665, 79.673 558.743.79.167 560.652.78.425 C562.623.77.658 564.297.76.634 565.965.74.965 C567.633.73.296 568.69.49.69.68.69.49.66. 72.66.570.674.65.662 570.82.66 47 571.50 C571.41.851 570.966.40.831 570.82.37.631 u003c / path u003c / g u003c / g u003c / svg u003c / div n u003cdiv style = ” padding-top: 8px; “>” n u003cdiv style = “color: # 3897f0; Font family: Arial, Sans-Serif; Font size: 14px; Font style: normal; Font size: 550; Line height: 18px; “> Show this post on Instagram u003c / div> n u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = ” padding: 12.5% ​​0; “> u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = ” display: flex; Flex direction: row; Edge-bottom: 14px; Align objects: middle; “> n u003cdiv> n u003cdiv style = ” Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 50%; Height: 12.5 pixels; Width: 12.5 pixels; transform: translateX (0px) translateY (7px); “> u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = ” Background color: # F4F4F4; Height: 12.5 pixels; transform: rotate (-45deg) translateX (3px) translateY (1px); Width: 12.5 pixels; Flex Grow: 0; Right margin: 14px; Edge left: 2px; “> u003c / div ” n u003cdiv style = “Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 50%; Height: 12.5 pixels; Width: 12.5 pixels; transform: translateX (9px) translateY (- 18px); u003c / div n u003c / div n u003cdiv style = “margin-left: 8px; “> n u003cdiv style =” Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 50%; Flex Grow: 0; Height: 20px; width: 20px; u003c / div n u003cdiv style = “width: 0; Height: 0; Top edge: 2px transparent; Edge left: 6px continuous # f4f4f4; Edge bottom: 2px transparent; transform: translateX (16px) translateY (-4px ) turn (30deg) u003c / div> n u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = “margin-left: auto; “> n u003cdiv style =” width: 0px; Top margin: 8px continuously # F4F4F4; Right margin: 8px transparent; transform: translateY (16px); “> u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = ” Background color: # F4F4F4; Flex Grow: 0; Height: 12px; Width: 16px; transform: translateY (-4px); “> u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = ” width: 0; Height: 0; Top margin: 8px continuously # F4F4F4; Left margin: 8px transparent; transform: translateY (-4px) translateX (8px); u003c / div> n u003c / div> n u003cp> u003c / a> u003c / p> n u003cp style = “margin: 8px 0 0 0; padding: 0 4px; “> u003ca href = “https: //www.instagram.com/p/BkXe2FInWDq/? utm_source = ig_embed & utm_campaign = loading ” style = “color: # 000; Font family: Arial, Sans-Serif; Font size: 14px; Font style: normal; Font size: normal; Line height: 17px; Text decoration: none; Line break: break-word; “target = ” _ blank “rel = ” nofollow “> The BEST week ever with the best people! R #RoyalAscot u003c / a> u003c / p> n u003cp style = “color: # c9c8cd; Font family: Arial, Sans-Serif; Font size: 14px; Line height: 17px; Margin bottom: 0; Margin top: 8px; overflow hidden; padding: 8px 0 7px; text justification: middle; text overflow: ellipsis; white-space: nowrap; “> A post shared by u003ca href = ” https: //www.instagram .com / olliesjwilliams /? utm_source = ig_embed & utm_campaign = loading “style = ” color: # c9c8cd; Font family: Arial, Sans-Serif; Font size: 14px; Font style: normal; Font size: normal; Line height: 17px; “target = “_ blank” rel = “nofollow” “Ollie Williams” (@olliesjwilliams) at “style =” Font family: Arial, sans-serif; Font size: 14px; Line height: 17 pixels; “datetime =” 2018-06-23T12: 18: 30 + 00: 00 “> June 23, 2018, 5:18 pm PDT u003c / time> u003c / p> n u003c / div> n u003c / blockquote> n u003cp> u003cscript async src = “// www.instagram.com/embed.js “> u003c / script> u003c / div> n u003cp> The message of his departure was Delightedly welcomed by thousands of social media users who have criticized ITV for giving a trophy hunter the chance to attend the show and the internet storm of hatred towards him shows no signs of waning. u003c / p> n u003cp> But the rush of anti-Ollie abuse on my Facebook and Twitter feeds makes me wonder if we have learned anything from the past? u003c / p> n u003cp> Allow me to say that I think the trophy hunt is absolutely hideous, and I have to admit that I shuddered when I saw the picture of Ollie standing behind the body of the largest antelope in the world sit down here and defend a “sport” that I personally find absolutely disgusting 03c / p> n u003cp> But before we cancel Ollie, I am firmly convinced that it is possible for someone to explain themselves before he makes a guilty verdict in the social media courtroom. U003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “interactive interactive Twitter”> “u003cblockquote class =” twitter-tweet “data-width =” 500 “data-dnt =” true “>” n “” en “dir = “ltr “> Better be the first on the island of love if he has sat there and shot critically endangered and partially extinct animals and has his own hunting party .. Honestly disgusted, LMFAOO, we should save the animals without shoot them for a banter or a trophy “_ blank” rel = “nofollow”> # LoveIsland “href =” https: //t.co/RahGrmPUCF “target =” _ blank “rel =” nofollow “”> pic. twitter.com/RahGrmPUCFu003c/a> – 𝐑𝐎𝐒𝐀 𝐑𝐎𝐒𝐀 (@rosaaviolett) u003ca href = “https://twitter.com/rosaaviolett/status/1215905013454843905? ref_src = twsrc% 5Etfw “target =” _ blank “rel =” nofollow “> January 11, 2020 u003c / a> u003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003cp> u003cscript async src = ” https : //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js “charset = ” utf-8 “> u003c / script> u003c / div> n u003cdiv class = ” interactive interactive- twitter “> n u003cblockquote class = “twitter-tweet ” data-width = “500 ” data-dnt = “true “> n u003cp lang = “de ” dir = “ltr “> “Ollie made the decision to leave the villa,” is the code we used to kick him out for a sadistic cunt. U003ca href = “https://twitter.com/hashtag/LoveIsland? src = hash & ref_src = twsrc% 5Etfw “target = ” _ blank “rel = ” nofollow “> # LoveIsland u003c / a> u003c / p> n u003cp> – wiki kowalczyk (@wikikowalczyk ) u003ca href = “https://twitter.com/wikikowalczyk/status/1217117457502044160? ref_src = twsrc% 5Etfw “” rel = “nofollow”> January 14, 2020 u003c / a> u003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003cp> u003cscript async src = “https: // platform.twitter.com/widgets .js “charset = ” utf-8 “> u003c / script> u003c / div> n u003cdiv class = ” interactive interactive twitter “> n u003cblockquote class = “twitter-tweet” data-width = “500” data-dnt = “true”> “n” lang = “de” dir = “ltr”> Ollie reads all the abuse when he gets his cell phone back u003ca href = “https://twitter.com/hashtag/LoveIsland? src = hash & ref_src = twsrc% 5Etfw ” target = “_ blank ” rel = “nofollow “> # LoveIsland u003c / a> u003ca href = “https: //t.co/A7hA7zsl3U ” target = “_ blank ” rel = “nofollow “> https://t.co/A7hA7zsl3Uu003c/a> u003c / p> n u003cp> – Jack (@jackdmallett) u003ca href = “https: //twitter.com/jackdmallett/status/1217114253024546816 ” ref_src = twsrc% 5Etfw “target = ” _ blank “rel = “nofoll ow “> January 14th, 2020 u003c / a u003c / p u003c / blockquote n u003cp> u003cscript async src = ” https: //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js “charset = “utf-8 > u003c / script u003c / div n u003cdiv class = ” interactive interactive Twitter “> n u003cblockquote class = ” twitter-tweet “data width = ” 500 “data – dnt = “true “> n u003cp lang = “de ” dir = “ltr “> Ollie is gone? I made this meme for him, what a shame. U003ca href = “https: //twitter.com/hashtag/LoveIsland? Src = hash & ref_src = twsrc% 5Etfw ” target = “_ blank ” rel = “nofollow” # LoveIsland “href =” https : //t.co/baG2WNhurL “target =” _ blank “rel =” nofollow “> pic.twitter.com/baG2WNhurL” u003c / a u003c / p> n u003cp> – joel (@COUGHlNG) u003ca href = “https: //twitter.com/COUGHlNG/status/1217146997066674176? ref_src = twsrc% 5Etfw ” target = “” _blank “rel =” nofollow “> January 14, 2020 u003c / a u003c / p u003c / blockquote n u003cp u003cscript async src = “https: //platform.twitter .com / widgets.js ” charset = “utf-8 “> u003c / script> u003c / div> n u003cp> u003cstrong> A representative from Ollie defended the pictures and claimed that he was only participating in the conservation hunt: u003ca href = “https: //www.mirror.co.uk/tv/tv-news/breaking- love-islands-ollie-williams-21279297 “target = ” _ blank “rel =” noopener noreferrer nofollow “>” Mirror “:” strong “cblockquote> Ollie is a passionate conservationist and worked with an anti-poaching unit in Mozambique. Protection is vital to the survival of the animals and in the course of this work Ollie was at the clubs of sick animals that threaten the health of the herd. There is a very big and important difference between the trophy hunt and the conservation work that Ollie was previously involved in. At no time has Ollie organized or booked anyone to travel to Africa to play a game. u003c / p> n u003cp> u003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003cp> Well, I have no idea if that’s true, but what I do know is that we have to learn from the past. As an enthusiastic fan of Love Island, along with thousands of others, I was devastated to learn of the death of candidate Sophie Gradon’s second series. Her tragic death, convicted of suicide by a coroner, prompted several former islanders to report and claim that ITV’s aftercare was insufficient to prepare them for life after Love Island. p> n u003cdiv class = “Align media credit container” style = “width: 560px “> u003cimg class = “size-full wp-image-528109 ” src = “https: //www.unilad .co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2018/06 / SophieGradonA.jpg “alt = ” Love Island announces comprehensive new aftercare plans for participants “width = ” 550 “height = ” 382 “srcset = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/SophieGradonA.jpg 550w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content / uploads / 2018 / 06 / SophieGradonA-504×350.jpg 504w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/SophieGradonA-397×276.jpg 397w “sizes = ” (max width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = ” Media Credit “> ITV u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> But only last year when series three Mike Thalassitis tragically taken in his own Life, ITV has introduced a new lifelong aftercare system to prepare islanders for life after living in Reality Sh ow fame. At this point, influencers and social media users alike sit up and note the impact that online statements by strangers can have on people’s lives. u003c / p> n u003cp> Both Sophie’s and Mike’s death have messed up the world of reality television and social media, and we all swore that. Be grateful if you fear the drastic consequences of our verdicts might have. u003c / p> n u003cp> When it comes to Ollie, we definitely need to take a close look at him and call him Trophy Hunt, because this is the best way to help people spot the mistakes of their path and make better decisions in the future. u003c / p> n u003cp> But we have to distinguish the difference between being asked to do something completely, sh * tty but giving it a chance to respond, and attac king someone with no opportunity to explain. u003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “Media Credit Container Alignment ” style = “width: 1404px “> u003cimg class = “size-full wp -image-747040 ” src = “https: //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/ollie.jpg ” alt = “taunt by Ollie For Quitting Love Island proves that we’re ‘I have nothing about that Mental health learned. “width =” 1394 “height =” 712 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/ollie. jpg 1394w, https: // www .unilad.co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/01 / ollie-702×359.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/ 2020/01 / ollie-524×268. jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/ollie-414×211.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co. uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/01 / ollie-828×423.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/ollie-685×350.jpg 685w “Sizes =” (max-width: 768px ) 100vw, 728px “/> ITV u003c / span u003c / div n u003cp u003cp u003cp u003cp u003c p u003cp would love Ollie to come out and rethink his attitude and belief in trophy hunting based on public reaction, and at this point we have no idea how he will react, so I won’t make a judgment on it yet n u003cp> However, what I’m going to say is that we’ve learned about the adverse effects that our words can have on the mental health of influencers and celebrities, no matter how far away they appear to be from us. u003c / p> n u003cp> Before we all start bullying someone most of us have never met – and will never meet – we should give them the right to respond and then their actions from then on to question thoroughly. U003c / p> n u003cp> u003cem> If you are experiencing any of these issues and would like to speak to someone in confidence. Please don’t suffer alone. Call Samaritans free of charge at the anonymous 24-hour number: 116 123 u003c / em> u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cem>) is there to support you. It is open 365 days a year from 5 p.m. to midnight. The country number is 0800 58 58 58, and there is also a web chat service if you don’t like to make calls. U003c / em> u003c / p> n “,” publishedAt “:” 2020-01-14T19: 13: 26 “,” publishedAtUTC “:” 2020-01-14T19: 13: 26Z “,” updatedAt “: “2020-01-15T09: 06: 13”, “updatedAtUTC”: “2020-01-15T09”: 06: 13Z “,” author “: {” type “:” id “,” generated “: true”, ” id “:” $ Article: 746996.author “,” typename “:” Author “},” categories “: ({” type “:” id “,” generated “: true”, “id”: “Article: 746996 .categories.0 “,” typename “:” Category “}, {” type “:” id “,” generated “”: true, “id”: “Article: 746996.categories.1”, “typename”: ” Category “}, {” type “:” id “,” generated “: true,” id “:” Article: 746996 .categories.2 “,” typename “:” Category “}),” featuredImage “:” https: //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/unilad-voices-thumb-3 .jpg “,” featuredVideo “: null,” breaking “: null,” __ typename “:” Article “},” $ Article: 746996.author “: {” name “:” Emma Rosemurgey “,” avatar “:” https: //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Emma .jpg “,” __typename “:” Author “},” Article: 7469 96.categories.0 “: {” name “:” Featured “,” slug “:” featured “,” __ typename “:” Category “},” Article: 746996.categories.1 “: {” name “:” Film and TV “,” slug “:” film -and-tv “,” __ type name “:” category “},” article: 746996.categories.2 “: {” name “:” votes “,” slug “: “Voices”, “__ Type Name”: “Category”}, “Article: 747077”: {“id”: “747077”, “staticLink”: “https://www.unilad.co.uk/animals/therapy- dogs-arrive-at-uk-airports-to-help -nervous-flyers / “,” title “:” Therapy dogs arrive at British airports to help nervous flyers “,” summary “:” u003cp> Are you one nervous flyer? If so, make sure you arrive from this airport – where therapy dogs are ready to feel better. There are few better experiences than clapping a dog. It is the fuel for life: every pat is synonymous with a small dose of joy, even on the darkest days and the worst. U003ca href = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/animals/therapy-dogs-arrive-at- United Kingdom-airports-to-help-nervous-flyer /” title = “Read more”> .. . “,” body “:” u003cdiv class = “media -credit-container alignnone” style = “width: 1210px”> “u003cimg class =” size-full wp-image-747098 “src =” https: // www.unilad.co.uk/wp -content / uploads / 2020/01 / Therapy-Dogs-UK-Airport.jpg “alt = ” Therapy Dogs UK Airport “width = ” 1200 “height = ” 630 “srcset = ” https: //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Therapy-Dogs-UK-Airport.jpg 1200w, https://www.unilad.co. uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020 /01/Therapy-Dogs-UK-Airport-702×369.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Therapy-Dogs -UK-Airport-524×275.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Therapy-Dogs-UK-Airport-414×217.jpg 414w, https: // www .unilad.co.uk / wp- content / uploads / 2020/01 / therapy-dogs-UK-airport-828×435.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/up loads/2020/01/Therapy-Dogs-UK-Airport-667×350.jpg 667w “sizes =” (maximale Breite: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = ” media-credit “> Therapiehunde bundesweit u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> u003cstrong> Sind Sie ein nervöser Flieger? If so, make sure you arrive from this airport – where therapy dogs are ready to feel better. u003c / strong> u003c / p> n u003cp> Es gibt nur wenige bessere Erlebnisse als das Klatschen eines Hundes. Es ist der Treibstoff fürs Leben: Jedes Klopfen ist gleichbedeutend mit einer kleinen Dosis Freude, selbst in den dunkelsten und schlimmsten Tagen. U003c / p> n u003cp> Für manche ist das Fliegen kein Zufluchtsort, keine Aufregung beim Jet-Setting. Unfortunately, it can be an exhausting experience, so it is not surprising that therapy dogs are the answer. Class = “media-credit-container alignnone” style = “width: 550px” > u003cimg class = “wp-image-747102 size-full ” src = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Therapy-Dogs-UK-Airport -2.jpg “alt =” Therapy Dogs UK Airport 2 “width =” 540 “height =” 360 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content /uploads/2020/01/Therapy-Dogs-UK-Airport-2.jpg 540w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Therapy-Dogs-UK-Airport- 2-262×175.jpg 262w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Therapy-Dogs-UK-Airport-2-524×350.jpg 524w, https: // www. unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Therapy-Dogs-UK-Airport-2-414×276.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020 /01/Therapy-Dogs-UK-Airport-2-525×350.jpg 525w “Größen =” (maximale Breite: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cSpanklasse =” Medienguthaben “> Therapie Hunde Nationwide u003c / span> u003c / div > n u003cp> Die neuen vierbeinigen Mitarbeiter werden am Southampton International Airport stationiert sein – sie sollen eine vorübergehende Funktion am Flughafen übernehmen und einmal pro Woche auf den Terminals patrouillieren. u003c / p> Als Therapiehunde müssen sie für viele Menschen und deren Klatschen empfänglich sein. Als solche sind die Hündinnen der Charity Therapy Dogs Nationwide (TND) voll temperamentgetestet und in ihrem tröstlichen Beruf erfahren. Simon Young, Leiter Passagierbetrieb bei Southampton International Flughafen, sagte u003ca href = “https://metro.co.uk/2020/01/14/therapy-dogs-stationed-uk-airport-help-nervous-flyers-12058085/ ” target = “_ blank ” rel=”noopener noreferrer nofollow”>u003cem>Metrou003c/em>u003c/a>: u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cblockquote>u003cp>Having therapy dogs in our airport will not only benefit our passengers but also our staff. Four legged companions are well known for boosting general happiness, well-being as well as mood and we are very excited to welcome them to the Southampton Airport family.u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 550px”>u003cimg class=”size-full wp-image-747104″ src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Therapy-Dogs-UK-Airport-3.jpg” alt=”Therapy Dogs UK Airport 3″ width=”540″ height=”517″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Therapy-Dogs-UK-Airport-3.jpg 540w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Therapy-Dogs-UK-Airport-3-489×468.jpg 489w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Therapy-Dogs-UK-Airport-3-366×350.jpg 366w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Therapy-Dogs-UK-Airport-3-288×276.jpg 288w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>Therapy Dogs Nationwideu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>The m ove in Southampton comes after Aberdeen Airport became the first in the UK to employee cute dogs to help anxious flyers and those with hidden disabilities. They took on a sizeable canine crew in May last year, made up 14 dogs, including three golden retrievers, two German Shepherds, two beagles, a Leonberger and a pug.u003c/p>nu003cp>Animal Assisted Therapy (AAT) is becoming increasingly popular across the company, with dogs (and other animals too, including Alpacas) often sent into care homes, schools, universities and hospitals.u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 654px”>u003cimg class=”size-full wp-image-747109″ src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Therapy-Dogs-UK-Airport-4.jpg” alt=”Therapy Dogs UK Airport 4″ width=”644″ height=”469″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Therapy-Dogs-UK-Airport-4.jpg 644w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Therapy-Dogs-UK-Airport-4-643×468.jpg 643w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Therapy-Dogs-UK-Airport-4-481×350.jpg 481w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/upload s/2020/01/Therapy-Dogs-UK-Airport-4-379×276.jpg 379w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>Therapy Dogs Nationwideu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>For people who are socially isolated or suffering illness (both mental and physical), therapy dogs can provide a much needed comfort – according to airport bosses, just clapping a dog can slow a person’s heartbeat and reduce blood pressure, making them the perfect pre-flight cure for those with anxiety.u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cstrong>Kirsty Smith, re-homing supervisor at Blue Cross Southampton, said: u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cblockquote>u003cp>We see every day how incredible pets are and how much of a benefit they bring to our lives; through the joy they bring and often helping alleviate our stress and worry in difficult situations.u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>Another reason why dogs are too good and pure for this world.u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cem>If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via story@unilad.comu003c/em>u003c/p>n”,”publishedAt”:”2020-01-15T08:54:10″,”publishedAtUTC”:”2020-01-15T08:54:10Z”,”updatedAt”:”2020-01-15T08:54:10″,”updatedAtUTC”:”2020-01-15T08:54:10Z”,”author”:{“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”$Article:747077.author”,”typename”:”Author”},”categories”:({“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”Article:747077.categories.0″,”typename”:”Category”},{“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”Article:747077.categories.1″,”typename”:”Category”},{“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”Article:747077.categories.2″,”typename”:”Category”}),”featuredImage”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Therapy-Dogs-UK-Airport.jpg”,”featuredVideo”:null,”breaking”:null,”__typename”:”Article”}, “$Article:747077.author”:{“name”:”Cameron Frew”,”avatar”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/cameron.png”,”__typename”:”Author”},”Article:747077.categories.0″:{“name”:”Animals”,”slug”:”animals”,”__typename”:”Category”},”Article:747077.categories.1″:{“name”:”Health”,”slug”:”health”,”__typename”:”Category”},”Article:747077.categories.2″:{“name”:”News”,”slug”:”news”,”__typename”:”Category”},”Article:747057″:{“id”:”747057″,”staticLink”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/life/woman-spends-15000-covering-90-of-her-body-in-tattoos/”,”title”:”Woman Spends £15,000 Covering 90% Of Her Body In Tattoos”,”summary”:”u003cp>Nadine Anderson has paid tribute to her father in the most fitting way – by covering 90% of her body in tattoos, at the small sum of £15,000. Growing up, the 23-year-old was always fascinated by body modifications and tattoos. As a self-professed ‘classic daddy’s girl’, she wanted to be just like her father, who u003ca href=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/life/woman-spends-15000-covering-90-of-her-body-in-tattoos/” title=”Read more” >…u003c/a>u003c/p>n”,”body”:”u003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 1210px”>u003cimg class=”wp-image-747063 size-full” src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Nadine-Anderson-Tattoos.jpg” alt=”Nadine Anderson Woman Spends £15,000 Covering 90% Of Her Body In Tattoos” width=”1200″ height=”630″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Nadine-Anderson-Tattoos.jpg 1200w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Nadine-Anderson-Tattoos-702×369.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Nadine-Anderson-Tattoos-524×275.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Nadine-Anderson-Tattoos-414×217.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/0 1/Nadine-Anderson-Tattoos-828×435.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Nadine-Anderson-Tattoos-667×350.jpg 667w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>MDWfeaturesu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>u003cstrong>Nadine Anderson has paid tribute to her father in the most fitting way – by covering 90% of her body in tattoos, at the small sum of £15,000. u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cp>Growing up, the 23-year-old was always fascinated by body modifications and tattoos. As a self-professed ‘classic daddy’s girl’, she wanted to be just like her father, who has two full sleeves.u003c/p>nu003cp>‘I always knew I wanted to be like him and have all that kind of stuff,’ she said. As soon as she was ‘legally allowed’ at the age of 18, Nadine – a healthcare assistant from Dundee, Scotland – got the bug for ink. Five years later, she’s top-to-bottom tattooed.u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 610px”>u003cimg class=”size-full wp-image-747069″ src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Nadine-Anderson-Tattoos-4.jpg” alt=”Nadine Anderson Tattoos 4″ width=”600″ height=”750″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Nadine-Anderson-Tattoos-4.jpg 600w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Nadine-Anderson-Tattoos-4-374×468.jpg 374w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Nadine-Anderson-Tattoos-4-280×350.jpg 280w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Nadine-Anderson-Tattoos-4-221×276.jpg 221w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Nadine-Anderson-Tattoos-4-442×552.jpg 442w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>MDWfeaturesu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>Much of Nadine’s body art was already sketched out, as she glanced over Pinterest forums and new tattoo styles coming out. ‘I discussed my first tattoo with my dad, and he supported my decision, saying: “As long as you’re sure you want to do it,” so I went and booked my first tattoo with my dad,’ she said.u003c/p>nu003cp>Her extraordinary look has evolved significantly. In addition to her extreme ‘blackout’ tattoo, she also has a variety of piercings, scarification on her head, and a split tongue (she flew to Germany for the mouth work due to laws in the UK that prevent piercing parlours from carrying out the procedure).u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 778px”>u003cimg class=”size-full wp-image-747067″ src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Nadine-Anderson-tattoos-3.jpg” alt=”Nadine Anderson tattoos 3″ width=”768″ height=”960″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Nadine-Anderson-tattoos-3.jpg 768w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Nadine-Anderson-tattoos-3-374×468.jpg 374w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Nadine-Anderson-tattoos-3-280×350.jpg 280w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Nadine-Anderson-tattoos-3-221×276.jpg 221w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Nadine-Anderson-ta ttoos-3-442×552.jpg 442w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>MDWfeaturesu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>While she says she’s lost count of how many tattoos make up her aesthetic – having spent around £15,000 on body art – Nadine is far from finished. ‘It’s just my feet I need to tattoo now,’ she said.u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cstrong>Nadine added: u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cblockquote>u003cp>I think I would add a little bit more under my right eye because there’s spaces I want to fill up eventually, but that’s all I would probably add because I think I’ve got quite a lot on it now. You can still tell what my features are like naturally, and I wouldn’t want to take away from that because I think that’s the beauty of that tattoo.u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>She concedes that some friends and family think she’s ‘crazy’ for her tattoos, they’ve always known her passion for body art – so while they were initially shocked, loved ones have embraced her tats.u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 660px”>u003cimg class=”wp-image-747072 size-full” src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Nadine-Anderson-Tattoos-5.jpg” alt=”Nadine Anderson Tattoos 5″ width=”650″ height=”650″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Nadine-Anderson-Tattoos-5.jpg 650w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Nadine-Anderson-Tattoos-5-140×140.jpg 140w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Nadine-Anderson-Tattoos-5-468×468.jpg 468w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp -content/uploads/2020/01/Nadine-Anderson-Tattoos-5-350×350.jpg 350w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Nadine-Anderson-Tattoos-5-276×276.jpg 276w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Nadine-Anderson-Tattoos-5-552×552.jpg 552w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>MDWfeaturesu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>u003cstrong>Nadine explained: u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cblockquote>u003cp>Some (friends and family) think I’m crazy, but I’ve always spoke about being covered at the end of the day, I’m still Nadine and they still love me. If anything, I’m just more me. I get people who are inquisitive and want to know my motivations, people who congratulate me on having the confidence to be me, and then people who instantly give the horrible looks and comments.u003c/p>nu003cp>It’s kind of stereotypical thing that if they don’t get it they’ll want to put it down, or if it’s not their cup of tea they won’t want to look at your motivations for it.u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>She deals with the usual comments directed at tattoos, with things like ‘you’ve ruined your life’, ‘you can’t be employed’ and ‘you’ll regret this in forty years’ – but Nadine doesn’t care.u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 326px”>u003cimg class=”size-full wp-image-747074″ src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Nadine-Anderson-Tattoos-6.jpg” alt=”Nadine Anderson Tattoos 6″ width=”316″ height=”421″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Nadine-And erson-Tattoos-6.jpg 316w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Nadine-Anderson-Tattoos-6-263×350.jpg 263w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Nadine-Anderson-Tattoos-6-207×276.jpg 207w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>MDWfeaturesu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>‘At the end of the day I’m fully employed, I’ve paid for every single tattoo out of my own wage, I’ve got my own flat and honestly I live a very normal life,’ she said.u003c/p>nu003cp>While she adores her tattoos, she fully appreciates the likes of her blackout tats may not be for everyone. Offering some advice to those considering ink, Nadine said: ‘Chances are it’s permanent, unless you have to go through all the lasering and stuff, and it’s not worth it if you’re going to regret it in the end or just jumping on some bandwagon.’u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cem>If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via story@unilad.comu003c/em>u003c/p>n”,”publishedAt”:”2020-01-15T07:56:23″,”publishedAtUTC”:”2020-01-15T07:56:23Z”,”updatedAt”:”2020-01-15T08:48:15″,”updatedAtUTC”:”2020-01-15T08:48:15Z”,”author”:{“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”$Article:747057.author”,”typename”:”Author”},”categories”:({“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”Article:747057.categories.0″,”typename”:”Category”}),”featuredImage”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Nadine-Anderson-Tattoos.jpg”,”featuredVideo”:null,”breaking”:null,”__typename”:”Article”},”$Article:747057.author”:{“name”:”Cameron Frew”,”avatar”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/cameron.pn g”,”__typename”:”Author”},”Article:747057.categories.0″:{“name”:”Life”,”slug”:”life”,”__typename”:”Category”}}

.

advertisement