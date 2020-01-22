advertisement

New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine knows how to make news behind bars. A new photo of the prison has surfaced from the rap artist imprisoned alongside his girlfriend.

Key facts: This week, a must-have photo emerged from 6ix9ine standing next to its advertised Jade boo.

On a related note: Recently, an unexpected photo emerged from the former manager of 6ix9ine Shotti surrounded by fellow prisoners.

Wait, there is more: In September 2019, Shotti was sentenced to almost 20 years in prison for the crime of firearms.

Former Tekashi 6ix9ine manager Kifano “Shotti” Jordan was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of firearm possession during a crime and one chief of firearm discharge during a crime, as confirmed by the New York South District at Pitchfork. The charges stemmed from two separate incidents in April 2018, all of which also involved 6ix9ine. (Fork)

Before you leave: There are reports that 6ix9ine will need mental health assistance and continue working with the authorities once he is released from prison as part of his plea agreement.

The rapper has been ordered by the court to enroll in an outpatient mental health program once he is free … according to new legal documents obtained by TMZ. In addition, 6ix9ine should continue to cooperate with the United States Attorney’s Office after it has been released from prison for any pending investigations where it may be of assistance. The court recommended that Tekashi be placed in a correctional facility as close as possible to New York – so that his family could easily visit him. (TMZ)

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sItr_SwjyRU (/ integrated)

