New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine apparently didn’t want to do anything with the Big Apple after he got out of jail. The hip-hop star is discreet and seeks to leave the Empire State once he has served the rest of his mandate behind bars.

Key facts: There are reports that 6ix9ine will prioritize its safety and avoid kicking New York.

The rapper is still months away from becoming a free man, but he is already looking towards his exit strategy … according to sources close to him. We are told that once he is released from prison, he goes to Brooklyn, where he was born and raised, and hopes to live far from New York. This decision is mainly based on his safety, but each movement 69 must be approved by the federal probation ministry… part of his sentence includes monitoring after his release. (TMZ)

Key details: In January 2020, Tek’s little mother Sara Molina hit Instagram to applaud his girlfriend vixen Jade for dragging her into a photo caption for 6ix9ine prison.

Wait, there is more: Recently, an unexpected photo emerged from the former manager of 6ix9ine Shotti surrounded by fellow prisoners.

Before you leave: There are reports that 6ix9ine will need mental help and continue working with the authorities once he is released from prison as part of his plea deal.

The rapper has been ordered by the court to enroll in an outpatient mental health program once he is free … according to new legal documents obtained by TMZ. In addition, 6ix9ine should continue to cooperate with the United States attorney’s office after it has been released from prison for any pending investigations where it may be of assistance. The court recommended that Tekashi be placed in a correctional facility as close to New York as possible – so that his family could easily visit him. (TMZ)

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sItr_SwjyRU (/ embedded)

