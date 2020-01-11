advertisement

(CNN) – Anti-government protesters took to the streets of Iran on Saturday after Tehran admitted that it had accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane, killing 176 people.

Thousands gathered outside the gates of Amir Kabir University, near the former US embassy in Tehran, to sue the plane crash that accused the government of human error and “American adventurism.”

Ukraine International Airlines flight 752 crashed Wednesday after taking off from Tehran airport. The crash came hours after Iran fired missiles at Iraqi military bases that housed US troops in retaliation for a drone attack at Baghdad airport that killed Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.

In video posted on social media, protesters sang that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei resigned and that those responsible for taking down the plane should be prosecuted. “Death to the dictator,” some some.

In a video, demonstrators sang: “Khamenei is ashamed. Leave the country. “

A massive vigil to commemorate the victims of the doomed flight escalated into an angry demonstration after the government’s admission, according to Iran’s semi-official FARS News Agency. University graduates who migrated to Canada were among the victims of the crash.

FARS reported that the Iranian police dispersed students who entered and blocked main roads.

Their anger was largely fueled by the country’s forces claiming it was directed unintentionally at the passenger plane. It attributed the crash to radar activity and fear of American action.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply regrets this disastrous mistake. My thoughts and prayers go to all grieving families, “said President Hassan Rouhani.

After the missile operation in Iraq, US military flights around Iran’s borders increased and Iranian military officials reported that they saw air targets coming to strategic centers, according to a statement from Iranian headquarters.

“The aircraft came close to a sensitive IRGC military center at an altitude and flight condition that resembled hostile targeting. Under these circumstances, the plane was hit unintentionally, which unfortunately resulted in the deaths of many Iranian and foreign nationals, “the statement says.

The victims are 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Sweden, four Afghans, three Germans and three British citizens.

“Human errors at the time of the crisis caused by American adventurism have led to disaster,” tweeted Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif.

The commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Air and Space Force Guard said he had requested that all commercial flights in Iran be grounded until the tensions had cooled.

But the armed forces and the government and aviation authorities have chosen not to do this, said Brigadier General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh at a press conference.

Hajizadeh said the aircraft was misidentified by an air defense operator as a cruise missile.

The operator could not contact the central air defense command to confirm it. He had 10 seconds to choose between shooting or not, Hajizadeh said.

Hajizadeh accepted responsibility and said that when it became clear what had happened, he thought, “I wish I was dead.”

Those responsible are being prosecuted

The Ukrainian Attorney’s Office said in a statement that it is now investigating the incident as a possible case of “deliberate murder and aircraft destruction.”

Taking down the aircraft was treated as a case of “violation of road safety rules” and “exploitation of air transport resulting in death,” but prosecutors said Iran’s admission changed its scope to “liability for the deliberate killing of two or more people and the destruction of the plane, “said the statement.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky called the admission of Iran a “step in the right direction” via Twitter.

“I insist on immediately completing the identification of the bodies and their return to Ukraine,” Zelensky wrote after a phone call with Rouhani.

“The perpetrators must be held liable. We look forward to further legal and technical cooperation, “Zelensky added, who had previously called on Iran to pay compensation.

Rouhani apologized to the Ukrainian people and promised to hold those responsible “responsible,” according to the talk.

“The head of the Islamic Republic of Iran fully recognizes that the tragedy was due to the wrong actions of the army of this state,” the readout said.

Rouhani reflected those feelings in a statement released earlier this Saturday by his office.

“Further investigation is needed to find out all the causes and roots of this tragedy and to prosecute the perpetrators of this unforgivable mistake and to inform the honorable people of Iran and the families of the victims,” ​​Rouhani said.

“It is also necessary to make the necessary arrangements and measures to address the weaknesses of the country’s defense systems to ensure that such a disaster is never repeated,” he added.

Iran admits that the “big lie” is true

Iran had previously denied the US claims that the country had accidentally knocked the plane down.

An American officer familiar with the intelligence said the plane was shot down by two Russian SA-15 ground-to-air missiles. The US saw Iranian radar signals click onto the jetliner before it was shot.

“No one takes responsibility for such a big lie if it is known that the claim was fraudulent,” said Ali Rabiei government spokesman in a statement earlier Friday, according to state-run Press TV.

The Iranian authorities are in possession of the two flight data recorders, also known as black boxes, to which Ukrainian researchers have been given access on Friday. They still have to investigate the information, but said it included communication between the pilot and the Tehran flight control.

The Canadian government waited for Iran to issue 10 visas to give its representatives access to the scene of the accident, Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said late Friday.

Two members of the Canadian Transport Safety Board and 10 Global Affairs officials were waiting for the documents in Ankara, Turkey.

Three visas were issued for members of Canada’s Standing Rapid Deployment Team (SRDT), Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters.

According to the Canadian government, the SRDT is a unit of specialized officers employed to work with Canadian embassies and consulates abroad in providing critical services to Canadians during emergencies. They were expected to arrive in Tehran on Saturday.

Rouhani told Trudeau that he had committed “to work together, close the victims, remove tensions in the region and continue this dialogue,” said the Canadian prime minister.

“What Iran has admitted is very serious,” Trudeau said. “Canada will not rest until we get the responsibility, justice and closure that the families deserve.”

Trudeau said that “conflict and tension” between the US and Iran “contributed” to the downing of flight PS 752.

World leaders from Germany to the United Kingdom and the United States condemned Iran.

US President Donald Trump tweeted that his government will remain with the “brave, long-suffering people of Iran.”

“We are following your protests closely and are inspired by your courage,” tweeted Trump.

Death of General escalates tension

Tensions escalated last week after Trump ordered a precision strike that killed the Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.

Soleimani was planning “threatening and sinister attacks” on Americans, Trump said, adding that the action was being taken to stop a war.

The Pentagon blamed Soleimani and his Quds Force for attacks on coalition bases in Iraq in recent months, including the December 27 strike in which an American contractor and Iraqi personnel were killed. He was also blamed for the attack by the American embassy in Baghdad on December 31. The Pentagon said that in addition to the hundreds of deaths in his time as commander, thousands more were injured.

Tensioned relations between the US and Iran have complicated the investigation. For example, US government researchers cannot fly to Tehran and meet government officials without a permit. That ban is due to lengthy sanctions instead of the most recent events, according to two US officials who spoke about the condition of anonymity.

Finance Minister Steven Mnuchin announced on Friday that Trump authorized even more sanctions against Iran.

