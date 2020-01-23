advertisement

A Dundee sports club has faced violent backlash from locals as parking demand leaves spectators “dangerously” blocking the trails.

Spectators in Whitton Park, home to the Broughty Athletics junior soccer club, parked on the sidewalk of Arbroath Road near the Claypotts junction, forcing pedestrians to take the busy road.

The park has approximately 30 parking spaces reserved for visitors, but the construction of a state-of-the-art sports and community center has resulted in an influx of visitors to the popular facility.

The Dundee East Community Sports Club (DECSC) has announced plans for a new two-story community facility in the park.

A new 3G artificial football field has been installed and improved dressing rooms are expected at a later date.

Cars parked on the sidewalk at Arbroath Road.

The field was completed in the summer and is used by six of the city’s soccer clubs for training and match days.

But Arlene Robertson, who has lived on Baldovie Road for more than 25 years, said cars blocking the sidewalk put “lives at risk”.

The 55-year-old said: “Since the work was finished, it has been a nightmare.

“My daughter visited the weekend with her five month old baby and she was unable to get over her pram because of the cars on the sidewalk.

“People put their lives at risk by having to walk on the road where oncoming traffic arrives at 40 mph – it’s just not acceptable.

“Private parking spaces outside the houses are also occupied and this happens just to the point where people don’t want to leave their house in the evening in case they can’t get back.

“Someone has to take responsibility and fix the mess because it’s not fair to the people who live here.”

Gordon Deuchars, president of Broughty Athletic JFC, said the problems were caused by “teething problems” caused by the new facility.

He said, “This is a new facility, so we are seeing more traffic going in and out, but we have employed two guards to deal with the parking problems.”

“I suspect the people who are doing this are new to the facility and it is just starting issues with the fact that this is a new center and we are determined to resolve the issue.

“We have warned people by putting up posters on the windows of cars warning them not to park there because they will be fined if caught.

“We continue to work with residents on this issue.”

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said, “We will look into this and take appropriate action if necessary.”

