Two teenagers were searched and threatened in a terrifying robbery attempt in a park in Derby.

The incident occurred at West End Park, Mackworth Road, between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Saturday, February 1.

A 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were in the park when they were approached by three men.

They threatened the couple and ordered them to hand over money while ransacking the man’s pockets.

A man then tried to rip the girl’s cell phone off.

The three men, aged 17 to 21, wore dark padded jackets, then left empty-handed.

The man who attempted to steal them is described as black, approximately 5 feet 8 inches, with dark braided hair.

Another member of the group is white and about 6 feet tall. He was wearing gray sweatpants.

The third member of the group had a scarf on his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Qassum Hussain of the Derbyshire police at the non-emergency number 101, quoting the reference 20 * 061657.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

