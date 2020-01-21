advertisement

Two teens appeared in court today in connection with the death of Howard Staff, a man from Wigston, earlier this month.

Jack Tebbutt, 19, and a teenager who cannot be named due to her age, appeared briefly at Leicester Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Tebbutt, who told the court that he had no fixed address, was charged with manslaughter and burglary.

He did not argue for these allegations and was placed in pre-trial detention.

The 17-year-old girl was charged with helping an offender.

She pleaded not guilty to this allegation and was released on bail.

District judge Nick Watson told the two defendants that they would appear at Leicester Crown Court at a later date.

Staff, 66, died in hospital in the early hours of Wednesday last week after an alleged burglary at his Gibson Close home the previous day.

Two 15-year-old boys arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary and robbery have been released but under investigation, said Leicestershire police.

