A 19-year-old was reportedly kidnapped and raped on Thursday evening at her farm in Kranskloof, Glendale, South Africa, while her parents were tied up and robbed.

According to the North Coast Courier, the three attackers armed with knives and a crowbar approached the family at around 11:00 p.m. in KwaZulu-Natal. They tied the girl’s parents (a farm manager and his wife) together with extension cords and threatened their lives.

The attackers, wearing balaclavas, stole four cell phones and a laptop before forcing the teenager to take them to Umvoti Plaza, where they had to withdraw cash for them. She was also reportedly raped by two men, after which she had to drive home.

Colonel Thembeka Mbele, spokesman for the South African Police Services (SAPS), said: “They instructed her to drive towards Tinley Manor, where two men raped her and ordered her to drop her off on the corner of R102 and Glendale Road. They went on foot and told her to go. “

No arrests have been made yet.

