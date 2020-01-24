advertisement

A teenage boy was put into custody on Friday evening after being charged with the murder of a 20-year-old student who had been stabbed in Cork last week.

The 17-year-old teenager, who cannot be named because he is a teenager, was brought before a special session of the Cork District Court on Friday evening. He was charged with murder of Cameron Blair on Bandon Road on January 16.

Blair died at Cork University Hospital as a chemical engineering student at the Cork Institute of Technology after being stabbed in the neck at a house party on Bandon Road.

Det Garda Rory O’Connell from Togher Garda station gave evidence of charges and caution. He informed the court that he had arrested the accused in front of Togher Garda station in the presence of his aunt and his lawyer. He said the defendant did not respond to the indictment shortly after 8 p.m. after his arrest.

Det Insp Danny Coholan applied for pre-trial detention at the Oberstown Detention Campus in Co Dublin and confirmed judge Olann Kelleher that he had a place in the center.

He said Gardaí was trying to reappear to the Cork District Court juvenile session on January 31 to the detainees in custody. Judge Kelleher has held him in custody until that date.

Attorney Eddie Burke pointed out that his client could not request bail from the district court for the murder and agreed to pre-trial detention. He asked that his client receive the necessary medical care during his stay in Oberstown.

Mr. Burke said his client was neither a student nor a professional and had practically no income. He applied for free legal aid, which Richter Kelleher granted after his pre-trial detention.

The defendant, who was wearing a black quilted jacket and black jeans, did not speak during the two-minute hearing, which included several Gardaí and five of the accused’s family members.

