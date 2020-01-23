advertisement

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) – Ohio teenage boy accidentally trapped in vacant home chimney and found dead after three-week search has been reported by police by his family only nearly two days after his last visit. , according to police records.

The boy’s father told police that it was not unusual for him to spend a Friday night away from home, but that he was worried that he would usually come back the next morning. The father also told the police that he had no reason to believe that his son was in danger and that the boy had no history of suicide.

Authorities say it appears that 14-year-old Harley Dilly climbed an antenna in the vacant house across the street from where he lived, went up on the roof, and then went down into the fireplace.

advertisement

His body was found on January 13, and a coroner ruled that Harley had died of compressive asphyxiation, that is, when breathing is prevented by external pressure. The coroner said it was not possible to determine when the boy died, but he thought it was likely that Harley died the day of his disappearance.

It is not known why Harley was trying to enter the house or why he decided not to return home the night of December 20, the day his family was last seen for school.

The next day, Marcus Dilly told police that his son was upset because his phone was broken and because he was told he should make money to replace it, according to an initial police report.

He also told police that Harley had ADHD and autism and was very intelligent.

Dilly told police that he had never filed a missing person report on previous occasions when Harley did not return home after school.

Harley told his mother in the morning that he had last seen that he was not feeling well and that he did not want to go to school, but she made him leave, the report said. from police.

Investigators and volunteers searched the area, including outside the house where his body was found, but they had no reason to return at first because the vacant house was locked and he did not there was no sign that someone had entered, police said.

advertisement