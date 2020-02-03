advertisement

The Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into what led to a lockout at the Grand Traverse Mall this weekend.

Someone said on Saturday evening that he saw what he thought was a gun – and heard a group of teenagers talk about his intention to steal someone.

This led to a 9-1-1 call and the foreclosure of the Traverse City shopping center. State soldiers, sheriff’s deputies, and city police all responded – and were able to locate three teenagers they thought were involved.

It turned out that the “weapon” was an airsoft pistol and not a real pistol. Sheriff Captain Randy Fewless says, “The airsoft pistol looks almost exactly like a real pistol. This obviously worries us a lot. We have had incidents with airsoft guns where people have dropped the orange tip on a certain guy to make it real. This one, it just comes as is, all black, looking like a normal pistol. “

The sheriff’s office says that in relation to any actual crime, a 14-year-old boy could face a charge of shoplifting the airsoft gun from a sports store inside the mall. The airsoft pistol was “thrown” on the property of the shopping center but was quickly found by the police. And they interrogate other adolescents before sending the case to the prosecutor.

