It took almost two years for this man to be brought to justice for a burglary he committed when he was only 16 years old.

Joshua Hutchinson, without a fixed address, broke into a property in Draycott to finance his drug use in May 2018.

When the police arrested him for the offense on January 13, 2020, they also found a driver’s license that did not belong to him.

Now 18, he was charged with break and enter with intent to steal and possess another person’s ID at the Southern Derbyshire Magistrates ’Court on January 14.

He pleaded guilty to both counts.

The results of the forensics identifying Hutchinson’s fingerprints on the property were not released until January 10, 2020, the court said.

The court heard that Hutchinson’s two parents were “in and out of prison” while he was growing up and spent much of his childhood in care.

His defense lawyer said his client “had committed burglaries to finance a drug habit he no longer has”.

Continuing, Peter Bettany said that Hutchinson entered property on Walter Street, Draycott, on the night of May 20, 2018.

He said, “There was a forced entry into a living room down the stairs. The occupants were present and a working laptop computer was stolen.

“The defendant was then 16 years old. He left fingerprints.

“Then he came to be arrested on January 13, 2020. It was discovered that he had someone else’s driver’s license on him.

“He said he found it and kept it as his own.”

Mark Luckett defended, said Hutchinson was “well known in the service of young offenders”.

He said: “It is not easy because he was 16 years old at the time. It was two years ago.

“It is a real concern as to why it took so long to get the fingerprints.”

“He says he found the driver’s license.”

Speaking to Judicial President Judith Anderson, Luckett said he appreciates Hutchinson’s previous convictions as an “aggravating factor”.

The court learned that three months after the offense, Hutchinson had committed another burglary for which he had been sentenced to six months in prison.

Mr. Luckett stated “very soon after” that he had committed new offenses and received a four-month detention and training order.

The court also heard other offenses.

Luckett said, “He now knows the landscape has changed because he turned 18.

“He appreciates how serious he is in a position he is in.

“He showed real remorse. He is now in a stable relationship. Her mother is also sitting in the back of the courthouse.

“Although it is disappointing that he continued to offend as an adult, he hopes that now that he is 18 years old, he has reached a milestone.”

Hutchinson received a 12-month community order that included 80 hours of unpaid work and 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

He was then told to pay a victim fine surcharge of £ 90 and a fee of £ 85, bringing his total to £ 175.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “In May 2018, the fingerprints taken at the crime scene in Draycott were searched on the fingerprint system but did not return a match.

“As a result, it has been moved back to the unresolved trademark database.

“When Hutchinson was arrested in early January for a separate case, his fingerprints were taken again and, as with all fingerprints, scanned the unresolved mark database which produced a positive hit on the left little finger by Hutchinson from the Draycott crime scene.

“Although almost two years have passed since the original incident in Draycott, the fingerprints have not been overlooked – rather, they have been constantly checked against each new set of fingerprints taken – and have ultimately brought Hutchinson to justice. “

