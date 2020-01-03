advertisement

A teenage boy loses his finger after a mass brawl in northern Dublin involving up to 20 teenagers.

The 18-year-old man was stabbed several times during the Artane incident in Dublin 5, which took place on Thursday between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

The teenager was stabbed into an alley that connects the Thorndale Estate to the St. David’s Sports Ground.

“This young man’s injuries are serious and life-changing, but not life-threatening,” said a Garda spokesman when the troop called witnesses for the incident.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident and the investigation is ongoing.

According to sources from Garda, the teenager suffered severe hand injuries and could lose a finger.

Gardaí does not believe that he was injured in a prepared fight. Instead, it is believed that two rival youth groups met and a series broke out over which one had the right to be in the area.

“It was kind of an argument about turf,” said a source. It is believed that only one of the teenagers was armed with a gun.

After the knife stab, both groups immediately fled to Rockfield Park.

Clontarf’s Gardaí tries to speak to people who have information about the incident or to people who may have seen or heard interference in this area at the time.

“We want to target road users with camera footage or anyone who has video footage of the incident from social media sources to report,” said a Garda spokesman. “Members of the public are asked to contact Clontarf Garda at 01-6664800 or the Confidential Lake Garda line at 180066611.”

