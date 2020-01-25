advertisement

Three other people who were involved in the collision were hospitalized.

A 17-year-old boy died early in the morning after a collision on Naas Road in Clondalkin.

Gardaí appeals to witnesses after the fatal road accident on N7 Naas Road in Clondalkin.

The collision with a car and a delivery van took place at around 12.30 p.m. in the lanes leading to the west of the expressway.

advertisement

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a man aged 17, was declared dead a short time later at the scene. Since then, his body has been taken to the morgue at Tallaght Hospital.

The truck’s occupants, two men (45 and 36 years old) and a 9-year-old boy, were taken to the Tallaght Hospital by ambulance. Your injuries are not considered life threatening.

Garda forensic collision investigators examined the crash site and both vehicles involved.

The street has since been open to traffic again and the coroner has been informed of the death.

The investigation into Gardaí is attractive to witnesses, and especially to anyone with a camera, to make them available. Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Station 01 6667600 or the confidential Garda Line 1800 666 111.

advertisement