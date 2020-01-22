advertisement

A teenager was suspended and said he could not attend his graduation ceremony unless he cut his dreadlocks.

Deandre Arnold, a senior at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, Texas, is currently fighting to change his school district’s dress code, which prohibits male students from having longer hair than ears or eyebrows.

The student attended a school board meeting with his parents and members of the Black Lives Matter organization on Monday, January 20, to speak out against Deandre’s suspension.

Deandre’s family is from Trinidad and the student says that many men breed dreadlocks in his culture. “I really like this part of the Trinidad culture. I really appreciate that, ”he said to Click 2 Houston.

His mother said the teenager had dreadlocks for years and always followed the school dress code. In the past, the male student’s hair should be removed from the shoulders, over the earlobes and from the eyes.

Deandre wears his hair according to the dress code and ties it so that it goes off his shoulders and out of sight. His mother said recently that the school district had changed the dress code.

After the Christmas vacation, the teenager said he had returned to school and found that even if he was tied up, his hair “would not conform to the dress code” – although he would not wear it out at school.

On Monday evening Deandre’s family and several activists attended the podium to express their dissatisfaction with the district’s current dress code.

Let’s stop with the dress code. This isn’t about dress code, it’s about monitoring black guys.

Despite several attempts by the family to involve the board in a conversation, the board has decided not to put the topic on the upcoming agenda for further discussion.

A written statement from the Barbers Hill School District stated:

We have a community-backed hair length policy for decades. Barbers Hill is a head of state with high expectations in all areas!

While the school insists that its decision is not about race, discrimination against natural styles – including dreadlocks and braids – can target black communities.

Dreadlocks often have a cultural and historical meaning for those who wear this style. If young people like Deandre know that they cannot wear them effectively, they cannot be part of their culture.

The Deandre family is currently reviewing many different legal options, but at this point Deandre is not yet able to graduate alongside his class.

Hopefully the school will reconsider their decision and the teenager will be able to return to class with their dreadlocks.

