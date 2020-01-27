advertisement

LOS ANGELES, Jan 26 (Reuters) – Teens Billie Eilish’s sentiment included Sunday’s Grammy Awards, winning all four best awards – album, song, record of the year and best young artist – on a rare occasion the highest honors of the music industry.

Eilish, an 18-year-old newcomer with a unique sound, won for her debut album “When We All Fall asleep, Where Do We Go?”, While her hit single “Bad Guy” was named record of the year and song of the year. Overall, she took home five awards.

She is only the second person, and the youngest, to win all four Grammys on the same night.

Eilish, distinguished by her green hair and herds of cattle, recorded the album with her brother Finneas in the bedroom of their Los Angeles home. Finneas also won the Grammy for non-classic producer of the year.

They looked upset by their Grammy retreat, which saw them triumph over established stars including Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and rapper Post Malone. “Can I just say I think Ariana deserves this?” Said Eilish, visibly shocked, as he stepped on stage to accept the album of the year. (Ariana Grande, seated in the crowd, modestly waving praise.)

“We didn’t make this album to win a Grammy. We’ve written about depression, suicidal thoughts and changing the environment,” Finneas said as the pair accepted the awards. “We stand here confused and grateful.”

Asked backstage what she would do next, Eilish said, “Being in the moment is all I’m thinking … I’m going to do everything I feel.”

The Grammy Awards show opened with a dedication to basketball star Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash earlier in the day and whose Los Angeles Lakers team has its home in the city’s Staples Center and Grammy venue.

“We’re talking literally angry here at the house that Kobe Bryant built,” Grammy host Alicia Keys said. “We never imagined in a million years that we would have to start a show like this.” She sat down at the piano and began to capture the crowd with a gentle melody and some positive thoughts, such as: “We don’t accept negative energy. We reject old systems.” She then solemnly mentioned Kobe Bryant’s untimely death second in the new evening. “I know how much Kobe loved music,” she said. “We have to make this holiday in his honor. He would like us to keep the vibrations high. “

“This is for Kobe!” R&B star Lizzo shouted as he started the telecast, breaking down “Cuz I Love You,” with very fitting verses: “I’m crying because I love you.” On a ballgown surrounded by dancers backups, it was a low key opening compared to the song she passed on to the next, “True Hurts,” in which her dancers were dressed in a “laser tag meets opera house and / or a ballet. ” It was a classic Lizzo number, as she also captivated the crowd by blasting her flute for a solo. “PERIOD” she cried. She ended up shouting, “Welcome to the Grammys, b—-!”

Lizzo won three of her eight nominations, while black gay rapper Lil Nas X received two for his viral “Old Town Road” collaboration with Billy Ray Cyrus.

Lil Nas X, 20, dressed in a cowboy hat and silver glamor suit, and country singer Billy Ray Cyrus brightened the house with a kitschy performance of their viral collaboration “Old Town Road”, with contributions from stars ranging from band K-Pop BTS up to new yodeler Mason Ramsey.

“He told the world he was gay and overnight he became an inspiration and role model for hundreds of young people around the world,” said comedian Ellen DeGeneres, who is also gay as she introduced Lil Nas X.

Grande performed a hit single from her breakout album “Thank you, Next,” including “7 Rings” and “Imagine,” but didn’t win any of the five Grammys for which she was nominated. She skipped singing during some of the chorus in her performance – she danced more intensively than usual – but devoted it perfectly when needed. Her short call to her father (she changed the text to “I’ll thank my dad because he’s a great thing”), a Post employee said, was more pleasing than all of Camila Cabello’s tributes to dad hers.

Killed rapper Nipsey Hussle, 33, who was shot dead in his Los Angeles neighborhood last year, won two Grammys and was honored in a tribute by John Legend, DJ Khaled and rapper Meek Mill.

Blake Shelton and his fiancée Gwen Stefani held hands as they debuted their new romantic duet “Nobody But You” as Camila Cabello sang her latest single “First Man” to her tearful father, Alejandro in the audience , with home video of her childhood playing in the background.

Demi Lovato performed “Everybody,” a song she recorded four days before losing her life to an overdose. It was her first live performance since her OD, and it was clearly an emotional experience. She had to reboot the song as she began to cry during the first few lines. She looked to the edge bursting back into tears as she rang down the lyrics, “I feel stupid when I sing / No one listens to me,” for what seemed to be a completely silent room. But when she stopped, everyone jumped in to welcome the singer back onto the stage with a warm standing ovation.

The Grammy winners are chosen by members of the Census Academy, which is currently involved in a dispute over the dismissal of its new chief executive Deborah Dugan and her conflict of interest claims in the nomination process. The Recording Academy has denied the claims.

