advertisement

Richland County’s sheriff’s department has charged 17-year-old Ja’cobi Worthy with attempted murder and possession of a pistol under 18 years of age.

On January 17 at around 5:20 p.m. MPs were sent to the 8700 block on Windsor Lake Boulevard for a shootout.

When they got there, they found a 15-year-old girl with a bullet wound on her upper body.

advertisement

Worthy, who was also on site, told the investigators that he accidentally shot them while they were playing a game.

The victim was transferred to a local hospital and her condition was not released.

Worthy of arrest and transportation to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

He is charged as an adult by the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s office.

Categories: Local News

Tags: Attempted Murder, rcsd, Sheriff’s Department of Richland County, shooting

advertisement