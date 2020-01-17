advertisement

A young girl needed 40 more stitches after a photo shoot with her adorable dog went haywire.

Dogs are our best friends. We love them more than life itself – and although they may never understand how we care, we can surely show them with lots of cuddles and cuddles.

Unfortunately, at the end of the day, they are still animals. And sometimes, like a person losing control for no good reason, your pet can suffocate you. That said, this teenager was left with a huge wound when her pooch got tired of posing for a photo.

Lara Sanson from Tucumán, Argentina, tried to get a good picture with her beautiful German shepherd. The 17-year-old cuddled the dog named Kenai and tried to get that perfect snapshot, but everything went wrong in a split second.

Suddenly Kenai bit Lara’s face from nowhere. The incredible (if scary) photo shows that moment in motion as the dog’s jaws widened around the teen’s face before the teeth pierced her skin.

“I don’t know if I touched his hip or if it reacted because it was old or because I hugged and startled it,” Lara told local news channel La Nacion.

After the bite, Lara had to undergo a two-hour operation. Due to gum injuries, 40 stitches for the face and mouth were needed. While she is currently suffering from inflammation, she is expected to fully recover.

Lara also said the dog will not be killed after the attack as she insists that this was not the intention. A local veterinarian told the news agency that Kenai may have bitten the girl due to his young age, saying, “The pain is growing and pain may have triggered this reaction.”

Lara posted the photos – which record the unfortunate events – on Twitter on January 14th and they went viral very quickly. At the time of writing, her original tweet had collected more than 72,000 retweets and 346,000 likes.

The teen also showed an additional picture from the other side of her face, showing the smaller (but still significant) damage caused by the dog’s lower jaw.

Lara wrote in the tweet: “I didn’t save myself from the other side either.” More than 11,000 people have also replied to the post, posted their support messages, and told similar stories about their dogs that bite them.

Love your dog unconditionally – remember to be careful.

