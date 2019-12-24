advertisement

A Texas teenager staged a suicide of his eight-month pregnant sister to cover up the fact that he strangled her for believing her to be “an embarrassment to her family,” the US police said.

Eduardo Arevalo, 19, wrote a fake note found by his relatives in which Viridiana Arevalo, 23, allegedly said she wanted to kill herself, officials say.

In reality, Eduardo reportedly strangled Viridiana on December 16, a day before her boyfriend reported her to the police at The Colony, 50 km north of Dallas, as missing. According to Sgt Woodard, after the murder, Eduardo stuffed his sister’s body into the trunk of his car and threw it into a remote area, about an hour from her home.

media_cameraEduardo Arevalo was charged with murder for strangling his pregnant sister and then leaving her in an alley, the authorities said. Image: The colonial police over AP

But when his family started to question Viridina’s disappearance, Eduardo retrieved her body and left it in an alley in The Colony, where neighbors found her on Sunday and called the police, Sgt Woodard said.

The investigators quickly responded to Eduardo, who allegedly confessed to the crime and described it as honor killings.

Eduardo claimed that his sister was an “embarrassment to her family” and “it would be better if she were not here,” said Woodard.

Eduardo not only admitted that he had faked the farewell letter, but also described the cruel recovery of his sister’s body almost a week after her death, Woodard said.

media_cameraViridiana Arevalo was just 23 years old and was expecting a baby with her boyfriend when she was allegedly murdered by her brother. Image: The Colonial Police

“As the week passed, Eduardo stated that he wanted his family to know where Viri is. So he picked up her body and brought it back early in the morning on Sunday morning and threw it into the alley.” Sgt Woodard said.

The police accused local residents of helping them solve the case by reversing the video of “their home security and doorbell cameras”.

“It really supported the investigation and helped put the schedule together,” said Sgt Woodard.

Neither Viridina’s boyfriend, who bore her child, nor any of his relatives are suspected of murder, the police said.

media_cameraViridiana Arevalo was eight months pregnant at the time of her death. Image: Facebook

Eduardo was charged with capital murder because his sister was pregnant.

Under Texas law, if convicted, he faces either the death penalty or imprisonment without parole.

It could also face additional costs.

He is held in a Texas prison without bail.

This story was originally published in The Sun and reprinted with permission.

