DALLAS, T.X. – A basketball game in high school ended in a shooting that left a teen in critical condition Saturday night in Dallas.

An 18-year-old man was shot during the game after a fight at the Davis Field House broke out around 9:10 am, according to a press release from the Dallas police. He was transported to a local hospital where he remained in critical condition on Sunday evening.

On Sunday, a 15-year-old man changed himself into the police and, according to the police, he was charged with severe abuse. Two other young people have been identified as persons of interest, but will not be taxed, the release said.

The match was between South Oak Cliff High School and Justin F. Kimball High School, CNN partner KTVT reported.

Both teachers and students were concerned about the violence that took place during a school game.

Tyesha Brown, student and senior class president of South Oak Cliff High School, told KTVT that she couldn’t believe the shooting was taking place.

“I was shocked that it came to that,” said Brown. “I didn’t think it would come to that in a game,” the partner said.

“It is extremely worrying because I have taught many students to play basketball for South Oak Cliff,” Shareefah Mason, a teacher at the Dallas Independent School District, told KTVT. “I have lost many students both in prison and in death, and it is very alarming when you pour out all your passions in class to teach the students only to see that they cannot make it 21 years old. “

Dramatic video taken from the game shows people running into the field and running from the stands after gunshots have been heard. Dallas Police spokesman Demarquis Black tells CNN that video is part of their investigation.

