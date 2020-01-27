advertisement

An Indiana teen is honored after a troubled parent has left a newborn child in a baby drop-off box that he has collected to install.

Hunter Wart, 19, spent more than a year mowing grass and scraping metal to raise the $ 10,000 needed to purchase a Safe Haven Baby Box for the Seymour Fire Department.

Wart was a junior at Columbus North High School when he decided to raise the money as part of his senior project.

“It was very hard work,” his mother Julia Kwasniewski told CNN. “A lot of blood, sweat and tears.” Wart spent a lot of time collecting metal, which helped Kwasniewski to commute to a scrap yard.

The hard work of the student paid off in June 2019, when the box was finally installed at the fire department. Such boxes are intended to prevent the abandonment of newborns.

On Thursday, firefighters found a healthy baby girl inside.

The box saved her life

An alarm in the box warned firefighters for the presence of the baby within a minute of her arrival, said Fire Chief Brad Lucas. She was only an hour old, he estimated.

“We are delighted that the system has been used,” Lucas told CNN. “It worked perfectly, exactly how it was designed to work.”

They cared until an ambulance could take her to a hospital. Once the baby is released, she will be detained by workers from the public child service, officials said.

The box of the Seymour Fire Department is one of the 24 that have been installed in different states since 2016 by Safe Haven Baby Boxes.

Monica Kelsey, founder of the non-profit organization, started the initiative to give distressed mothers a safe place to drop off newborns while remaining anonymous.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes also installs safety drawers, which work in the same way as the boxes, and has a 24-hour hotline for mothers in crisis.

Kelsey, who was abandoned as a child, said about two to three abandoned babies died each year in Indiana before the initiative was launched. Since then, the state has not allowed abandoned babies to die, she said.

“These babies were left in garbage cans and waste containers. One stayed behind at the door of a hospital. That baby was frozen to death before it was found, “Kelsey told CNN.

“But this little girl [in Seymour] will grow up knowing how much her biological mother loved her, just like me.”

“A great achievement”

Seymour Mayor Matt Nicholson honored Wart at a press conference on Friday and presented him with a lapel pin as a token of appreciation.

“Here we are 224 days later and we’ve saved our first baby through the box, and I think that’s a great achievement,” said Nicholson, according to The Tribune newspaper. “I am pleased that the city of Seymour and the municipality chose to take the box when they did.”

While the community is guilty of Wart’s efforts, he asked only one thing back: calling the child “Baby Mia.”

Since then she has been called ‘Baby Mia’ in news reports.

“I hope that one day she will see the story of how she surrendered safely in the Safe Haven Baby Box for which I collected the money for … and searched for me online,” Wart told CNN.

He is now trying to raise money to buy another box for the city.

As far as Kwasniewski is concerned, she is extremely proud of her son and said that “she would do everything again in a heartbeat, not ask a question.”

