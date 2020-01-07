advertisement

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. – According to the Women’s Center of Columbia and Montour Counties, 7.5 million people are stalked every year in the United States. This surprising statistic caught the attention of 13-year-old Bella Gonzalez Jenkins, an eighth grader at Danville Middle School. She decided to offer her help at the Women’s Center in Bloomsburg.

“I’ve always wanted to do something to help people, so I thought I could do this because cell phones, everybody needs cell phones,” said Bella.

This is Bella’s second year to collect, together with the Women’s Center, telephones that are distributed to victims of domestic violence that they can use as emergency telephones.

The mobile phone coincides with Stalking Awareness Month.

“Stalking is one of those types of crimes that usually predict and / or accompany domestic violence,” said Brandy Hampton of the Women’s Center of Columbia and Montour Counties.

The whole point of having an emergency phone is that you can hide it in a safe place, one that is easily accessible and easy to remember, so if you encounter problems, you can just grab it and use it to call 911.

“If you had to put them in the back of your toilet, or if you had to put them under a bush or in the grill of your neighbor, as long as you know where they are and they are charged, you will be able to use them to 911 to call, “Hampton said.

Bella’s efforts with the Women’s Center last year resulted in more than 180 phones being distributed to women who needed them.

“It feels great because I know I am doing something and helping people in need,” said Bella.

Telephones are collected until January 24 at six locations in Columbia County – the Danville Courthouse, Danville Public Library, Bloomsburg Public Library, Dunkin Donuts in Bloomsburg and Bloomin ‘Bagels II.

You can also e-mail a phone directly to the Women’s Center in Bloomsburg.

It doesn’t matter if the phone is damaged, the center staff can sell the parts and use the money to buy another phone for a victim of domestic violence.

